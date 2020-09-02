Tuesday scoreboard: Anna girls soccer beats Newton 13-1

PLAYER OF THE DAY
Tanner Spangler, Anna
Anna junior girls soccer player Tanner Spangler scored five goals in the team’s 13-1 victory over Newton on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Xenia 3, Sidney 1: 25-21, 25-27, 25-18, 25-18.
Anna 3, Botkins 1: 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15.
Fort Loramie 3, Jackson Center 0: 25-19, 25-13, 25-14.
Marion Local 3, Lehman Catholic 0: 25-10, 25-11, 25-9.
Minster 3, Troy Christian 0: 25-21, 25-14, 25-17.
New Bremen 3, Wapakoneta 0: 25-10, 25-15, 25-13.
Celina 3, Versailles 1: 24-26, 26-24, 25-19, 25-16.
Postponed: Riverside at Fairlawn.
BOYS SOCCER
Sidney 2, Stebbins 1: Goals- Braden Guinther 1, Michael Koester 1.
Lehman Catholic 2, Lima Temple Christian 0: Goals- Joshua George 1, Abe Schmiesing 1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Anna 13, Newton 1: Goals- Tanner Spangler 5, Chloe Baughmann 3, Breelyn Berner 2, London Reiss 2, Megan Diekmann 1.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tippecanoe 5, Sidney 0: 1s: Kara Mays lost 6-0, 6-0. 2s: Allison Fultz lost 6-0, 6-0. 3s: Jenna Grieshop lost 6-0, 6-0. 1d- Breanna Mullenix, Desarae Miller lost 6-0, 6-0. 2d- Alyssa Echols/Cierra Mullenix lost 6-1, 6-0.
BOYS GOLF
Houston 163, Anna 166: Houston medalist: Ethan Lukey and Parker Herrick, 39. Anna medalist: Bryce Cobb, 39.
Botkins 160, Fort Loramie 160: Trojans win on fifth score tiebreaker, 42-44. Botkins medalist: Jack Dietz, 38. Fort Loramie medalist: Adam Ballas, 36.
Fairlawn 165, Jackson Center 180: Fairlawn medalist: Kyle Peters, 37. Jackson Center medalist: Carson Regula, 42.
GIRLS GOLF
Riverside 226, Kenton 252: Riverside medalist: Roz Estep, 50.
