Wednesday scoreboard: Sidney girls soccer, Lehman girls tennis fall

PLAYER OF THE DAY
Annie Stiver, Lehman Catholic
Lehman Catholic junior Anna Stiver earned a 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 win at second singles for the school’s girls tennis team on Wednesday. Coach Tim Ungericht said Stiver has developed a lot this season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Vandalia-Butler 1, Sidney 0.
GIRLS TENNIS
Valley View 4, Lehman Catholic 1: 1s- Liann Trahey lost 6-1, 6-0. 2s- Annie Stiver won 7-6(8-6), 6-4. 3s- Mary Lins lost 6-1, 6-3. 1d- Macie Verdier and Taylor Reineke lost 6-2, 6-0. 2d- Madi Gleason and Lilly Williams lost 6-1, 6-0.
Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.