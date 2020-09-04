Posted on by

Wednesday scoreboard: Sidney girls soccer, Lehman girls tennis fall


Annie Stiver

Annie Stiver


PLAYER OF THE DAY

Annie Stiver, Lehman Catholic

Lehman Catholic junior Anna Stiver earned a 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 win at second singles for the school’s girls tennis team on Wednesday. Coach Tim Ungericht said Stiver has developed a lot this season.

GIRLS SOCCER

Vandalia-Butler 1, Sidney 0.

GIRLS TENNIS

Valley View 4, Lehman Catholic 1: 1s- Liann Trahey lost 6-1, 6-0. 2s- Annie Stiver won 7-6(8-6), 6-4. 3s- Mary Lins lost 6-1, 6-3. 1d- Macie Verdier and Taylor Reineke lost 6-2, 6-0. 2d- Madi Gleason and Lilly Williams lost 6-1, 6-0.

Annie Stiver
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_1001.jpgAnnie Stiver

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Annie Stiver, Lehman Catholic

Lehman Catholic junior Anna Stiver earned a 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 win at second singles for the school’s girls tennis team on Wednesday. Coach Tim Ungericht said Stiver has developed a lot this season.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.