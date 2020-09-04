Thursday scoreboard: Riverside volleyball beats Lehman Catholic

PLAYER OF THE DAY
Lauryn Sanford, Riverside
Riverside senior volleyball player Lauryn Sanford helped the squad earn a key NWCC win over Lehman Catholic on Thursday. Sanford, an outside hitter, had 17 kills, four blocks, 18 assists and 13 digs.
VOLLEYBALL
Troy 3, Sidney 0: 25-8, 25-9, 25-15.
Fort Loramie 3, Anna 0: 25-13, 25-10, 25-17.
Riverside 3, Lehman Catholic 2: 26-24, 24-26, 25-9, 23-25, 15-12.
Jackson Center 3, Houston 1: 25-9, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20.
New Bremen 3, Minster 0: 25-13, 25-12, 25-21.
Versailles 3, Parkway 0: 25-23, 25-24, 25-19.
BOYS SOCCER
Sidney 1, Vandalia-Butler 1: Goals- Carson Taylor, 1.
Lehman Catholic 10, Fairlawn 0: Goals- Sam Gilardi 2, Ryan Armstrong 2, Jude Schmiesing 2, Joshua George 1, Sam LaForme 1, Max Schmiesing 1, Nick Minneci 1. Assists- Jude Schmiesing 6.
Jackson Center 2, Spencerville 2: Goals- Not reported.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lehman Catholic 8, Coldwater 0: Goals- Not reported.
Urbana 5, Botkins 1: Goals- Not reported.
BOYS GOLF
Troy 170, Sidney 198: Sidney medalist- Kaden Abbott, 42.
Anna 157, Fairlawn 167: Anna medalist- Bryce Cobb, 34. Fairlawn medalist- Kyle Peters, 39.
Botkins 164, Houston 171: Botkins medalist- Jameson Meyer, 37. Houston medalist- Ethan Lukey, Collin Walker, Ethan Funk 42.
Jackson Center 182, Riverside 191: Jackson Center medalist- Carson Regula, 43. Riverside medalist- Drew Jones, 46.
St. Henry 177, Minster 178: Minster medalist- Joseph Magoto, 38.
Versailles 155, New Bremen 207: Versailles medalist- Justin Heitkamp, Keegan May, Joe Ruttenkamp 38. New Bremen medalist- Jared Bergman, Blake Terpstra 49.
GIRLS GOLF
Troy 224, Sidney 225: Sidney medalist- Evie Schwepe, 50.
St. Henry 188, Minster 209: Minster medalist- Layne Voisard, Jenna Heuker 49.
Riverside 218, Covington 260: Riverside medalist- Roz Estep, 46.
GIRLS TENNIS
Greenville 4, Sidney 1: 1s: Kara Mays lost 6-1, 6-0. 2s: Allison Fultz won 2-6, 6-2, 6-2. 3s- Jenna Grieshop lost 6-1, 6-2. 1d- Breanna Mullennix, Desarae Miller lost 6-0, 6-3. 2d- Alyssa Echols, Cierra Mullennix lost 6-1, 6-2.
