Area football roundup: Riverside earns 1st win over Lehman Catholic

SIDNEY — Riverside had no problem earning its first win over Lehman Catholic on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

The Pirates racked up 401 yards of offense and took a 25-point lead by halftime on its way to a 39-7 running-clock victory over the Cavaliers. It’s the first win over Lehman for the program. The teams have played in Northwest Central Conference matchups each year since 2012.

Riverside senior running back Kale Long ran for 284 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries while Ethan Jackson ran for 79 yards and two TDs on 10 carries. Long also had seven tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

The Cavaliers committed six turnovers, four of which were interceptions. They had 219 yards of offense, 160 of which came on the ground. Junior quarterback Michael McFarland completed 4-of-19 passes for 59 yards.

Long scored on runs of 21 yards, six yards and 67 yards in the first quarter while Jackson scored on a 36-yard run to put the team up 26-0 after three failed two-point conversion tries and one successful try.

Long scored on an 88-yard run in the early in the second quarter to boost the lead to 32-0 after a missed two-point try. McFarland scored on a 10-yard run late in the second, but Jackson scored on an 11-yard run late in the third to finish the game’s scoring and push the margin over 30 points to start a running clock.

Ethan Burrows led the Pirates with 11 tackles and had one interceptions while Walker Whitaker and Kyle Robinson each had nine tackles.

Riverside (2-0) will host Marion Elgin in an NWCC contest next Friday while Lehman (1-1) will host Ridgedale on Saturday.

St. Henry 44, Anna 13

The Rockets couldn’t keep up in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in St. Henry. After a close first quarter, the Redskins scored three consecutive touchdowns to take a 25-7 halftime lead and ran away in the second half.

Kohlten Cary had an interception returned for a touchdown early in the first quarter but ran for a 2-yard TD later to tie it 7-7.

St. Henry — which didn’t make a PAT until its final touchdown — scored on two short runs and a short pass by the end of the second and opened the third with a 68-yard run to push the lead to 31-7.

Justin Richards returned a kickoff 76 yards in the third to bring Anna within 17 points, but the Redskins added two more TDs before the end of the game.

St. Henry had 331 yards of offense and didn’t commit a turnover while Anna had 127 yards of offense and committed five turnovers.

Carey completed 3-of-10 passes for 36 yards and had two interceptions. Hunter Schmidt ran for 43 yards on 14 carries and Carey ran for 40 yards on 13 carries.

Anna (0-2) will host Parkway in a MAC game next Friday.

Fort Loramie 61, Bethel 7

The Redskins built a 40-0 lead by halftime and cruised to a Cross County Conference victory on Friday in Tipp City.

No statistics have been reported.

The Redskins (2-0) will host Miami East in a CCC contest next Friday.

Coldwater 49, Minster 14

The Wildcats couldn’t keep up with Coldwater on Friday at Minster Memorial Field.

Myles Blasingame ran for a short touchdown late in the first quarter to give the Cavaliers a 7-0 lead, and they then exploded for five TDs in the second half to take a 42-7 halftime lead. Jesse Meyer scored three second-quarter TDs for Coldwater, including on a 58-yard run.

Coldwater amassed 515 yards of offense. Blasingame ran for 115 yards and completed 11-of-14 passes for 185 yards and four TDs.

Minster had 239 yards of offense. Johnny Nixon completed 13-of-26 passes for 125 yards with one TD. Conner Albers ran for 69 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries. Albers led the team with 9.5 tackles.

The Wildcats (0-2) will travel to St. Henry next Friday.

Marion Local 21, New Bremen 13

The Cardinals couldn’t hold onto a late lead and narrowly lost to MAC power Marion Local on Friday in Maria Stein.

Mitchell Hays threw a 27-yard TD pass to Trevor Bergman with 2:27 left in the first quarter to give the squad a 6-0 lead after a missed extra point.

The Flyers scored on a long pass early in the third quarter, but Mitchell Hays returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown with 4:06 left to take a 13-7 lead.

Marion Local retook the lead on a short TD pass less than two minutes later and sealed the win with a 19-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter.

The Flyers had 398 yards of offense and committed six turnovers while New Bremen had 178 yards of offense and had one turnover.

Hays completed 14-of-27 passes for 151 yards. The squad gathered 27 yards on the ground on 35 carries.

The Cardinals (1-1) will travel to Delphos St. John’s next Friday.

Versailles 27, Delphos St. John’s 0

The Tigers cruised to a MAC win in their home opener on Friday.

No statistics have been reported.

Versailles (2-0) will host Marion Local next Friday.

Lehman Catholic’s John Edwards runs as Riverside’s Myles Platfoot pursues during a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_8354-2.jpg Lehman Catholic’s John Edwards runs as Riverside’s Myles Platfoot pursues during a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Michael McFarland runs as Riverside’s Ethan Burrows tries to tackle during a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_8486-2.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Michael McFarland runs as Riverside’s Ethan Burrows tries to tackle during a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s John Edwards runs as Riverside’s Justin Thompson tries to tackle during a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_8447-2.jpg Lehman Catholic’s John Edwards runs as Riverside’s Justin Thompson tries to tackle during a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Michael McFarland crosses the end zone during the second quarter of a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_8520-2.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Michael McFarland crosses the end zone during the second quarter of a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside senior quarterback Kale Long stiff-arms Lehman Catholic’s Nathan Sollmann during a run in a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_SDN090520LehRiverFB-2.jpg Riverside senior quarterback Kale Long stiff-arms Lehman Catholic’s Nathan Sollmann during a run in a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna, Minster, New Bremen lose MAC games

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

