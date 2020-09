Saturday scoreboard: Minster’s Albers 1st, Anna’s Schmidt 2nd at Columbus Grove

Minster junior Alex Albers narrowly beat Anna’s Hayden Schmidt for first place in the Columbus Grove Invitational’s ‘Gray race’ on Saturday. Albers finished first in 15:49.22 while Schmidt was second in 15:49.76.

CROSS COUNTRY

Sidney boys 5th at Greenville Treaty City Invite: Sidney, 5, 137. Top runner- Gavin Musser, 20, 18:36.

Sidney girls 6th at Greenville Invite: Sidney, 6, 147. Top runner- Sage Steinke, 18, 23:29.

Minster girls 1st, Anna girls 3rd at Columbus Grove ‘Gray race’: Minster, 1, 29 points; Anna, 3, 101. Minster top runner- Ella Boate, 2nd overall, 18:40. Anna top runner- Bethany Althauser, 11, 20:20.

Anna boys 3rd, Minster 4th at Columbus Grove ‘Gray race’: Anna, 3, 82; Minster, 4, 100. Anna top runner- Hayden Schmidt, 2nd overall, 15:49.76. Minster top runner- Alex Albers, 1st, 15:49.22.

Botkins boys 1st at Columbus Grove ‘Red race’: Botkins, 1, 36. Top runner- Alan Fullenkamp, 1st overall, 17:00.

Botkins girls 1st at Columbus Grove ‘Red race’: Botkins, 1, 35. Top runner- Brittany Arnold, 1st overall, 19:41.

Versailles girls 1st, New Bremen 3rd at Versailles invitational: Versailles, 1, 48. Versailles top runner- Meredith Barga, 2nd overall, 20:18. New Bremen top runner- Chloe Homan, 3rd, 20:35.

Versailles boys 1st, New Bremen 4th at Versailles invitational: Versailles, 1, 45: Versailles top runner- Noah Shimp, 2nd overall, 18:08. New Bremen top runner- Patrick Bernhold, 9th, 18:49.

VOLLEYBALL

Parkway 3, Anna 0: 25-17, 25-20, 25-15.

Fort Loramie 3, Versailles 0: 25-8, 25-20, 25-18.

Fairlawn 3, Lehman Catholic 0: 25-18, 25-15, 25-17.

New Bremen 3, Jackson Center 1: 25-22, 25-12, 23-25, 25-20.

Riverside 3, Bellefontaine 0: 25-22, 25-15, 25-19.

GIRLS SOCCER

Anna 3, Wapkaoneta 0: Goals- Tanner Spangler, 3.

Cincinnati Mariemont 3, Lehman Catholic 0.

Botkins 6, Allen East 0: Goals- not reported.

BOYS SOCCER

Botkins 3, Dayton Christian 2: Goals- not reported.

Indian Lake 5, Fairlawn 3: Goals- not reported.

BOYS GOLF

Anna 2nd, Fort Loramie 3rd at Versailles Invite: Local team place finish, score- Anna, 2nd, 336; Fort Loramie, 3, 340; Versailles, 6, 361; Minster, 9, 371; New Bremen, 13, 400.

Anna medalist- Bryce Cobb, 2nd overall, 77. Fort Loramie medalists- Adam Ballas and Caeleb Meyer, 7th overall, 81. Versailles medalist- Justin Heitkamp, 14th overall, 84. Minster medalist- Joseph Magoto, 16th overall, 86.

Botkins 3rd at Franklin-Monroe Invite: Team score- 352. Botkins medalist- Jameson Meyer, 80, 2nd overall.

GIRLS GOLF

Fort Loramie 189, Coldwater 194, New Bremen 248: Fort Loramie medalist- Eva Bolin, 38.

FRIDAY RESULTS

BOYS GOLF

Jackson Center 187, New Knoxville 198: Jackson Center medalist- Carson Regula, 41.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

