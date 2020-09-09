OHSAA names Newark superintendent executive director

Doug Ute, a longtime school superintendent, has been selected as the next executive director of The Ohio High School Athletic Association by the OHSAA’s board of directors.

He is a former coach, teacher, athletic administrator, principal and superintendent. He has been superintendent of Newark City Schools the last 11 years and was superintendent at Marion Elgin Local Schools for nine years. He also coached and taught at Noble Local Schools in eastern Ohio and Buckeye Central High School, which is near his hometown of Bellville in north central Ohio.

Last spring Ute announced that he would be stepping down on Dec. 31, 2020 as Newark’s superintendent to become deputy director of the Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA), which is the state’s superintendent’s association. He takes over for interim director Bob Goldring, who is the OHSAA’s senior director of operations.

Golding was named interim director after the OHSAA board of directors removed Jerry Snodgrass as executive director in July.

“I have always thought like a former coach and athletic director, and the OHSAA is where I want to be,” said Ute. “I am humbled to be selected by the board of directors for this position and join a great team at the OHSAA office. We are all aware of the uncertainties that are before us due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but I know that together we can and will be stronger together. My focus has always been on helping students become better people, and athletics are such an important part in that. That is true now more than ever. I can’t wait to get started and help lead our member schools.”

Ute began his career in 1988 as a basketball coach and part-time business teacher at Noble Local Schools (Shenandoah High School) in Sarahsville in eastern Ohio. He then went to Buckeye Central in New Washington as a teacher and coach, while also serving as the athletic administrator. In 1996 he became the principal at Marion Elgin and then took over as superintendent in 2000 at Elgin.

“We are excited to have someone lead our organization with Doug’s experience, both in working with student-athletes and with his experience in the workings of the OHSAA,” said Jeff Cassella, President of the OHSAA Board of Directors and Athletic Director at Mentor High School. “The Board of Directors is confident that Doug’s leadership style and experience is a great fit to lead the OHSAA through this unique year.”