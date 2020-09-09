Football: Sidney to travel to Xenia Week 4 after Fairborn cancellation

All games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The positive COVID-19 test of a West Carrollton player has forced another Miami Valley League opponent to cancel on Sidney. The Yellow Jackets are now scheduled to face an MVL squad in consecutive weeks as a result.

Sidney will travel to Xenia on Sept. 18 instead of Fairborn as originally scheduled. Sidney and Xenia’s originally-scheduled MVL matchup for Sept. 25 is still slated to take place at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

The Skyhawks hosted West Carrollton last Friday but won’t be playing again for two weeks. The squad will have many players quarantining during that time as a result of coming into direct contact with the affected West Carrollton player in Friday’s game. Fairborn was scheduled to travel to Tippecanoe this Friday before hosting Sidney next week.

Sidney was scheduled to host West Carrollton this Friday, but that game was canceled Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets will instead host New Richmond for a nonconference contest this week.

Sidney athletic director Mitch Hoying said the schedule is subject to change. If additional schools are forced to cancel due to COVID-19 outbreaks, Hoying said a new opponent may be scheduled Weeks 4 or 5 to avoid back-to-back contests with Xenia.

Sidney’s junior varsity and freshmen football games against Fairborn scheduled for Sept. 19 at Sidney Memorial Stadium are still slated to take place. Fairborn has enough JV and freshmen players available to play those contests; most of the players quarantining are varsity starters.

Fairborn and Sidney’s varsity contest could be rescheduled for late October or early November.

Sidney’s Ratez Roberts runs as Josiah Hudgins helps clear his path during a Greater Western Ohio Conference game against Fairborn on Sept. 21, 2018 at Buschemeyer Field in Fairborn. The Yellow Jackets were scheduled to travel to Fairborn Week 4, but a COVID-19 outbreak among Skyhawks players has forced the game to be canceled. Sidney will travel to Xenia on Sept. 18 instead. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_6969-2.jpg Sidney’s Ratez Roberts runs as Josiah Hudgins helps clear his path during a Greater Western Ohio Conference game against Fairborn on Sept. 21, 2018 at Buschemeyer Field in Fairborn. The Yellow Jackets were scheduled to travel to Fairborn Week 4, but a COVID-19 outbreak among Skyhawks players has forced the game to be canceled. Sidney will travel to Xenia on Sept. 18 instead. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

