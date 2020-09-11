Thursday scoreboard: Fairlawn, Botkins volleyball earn SCAL wins

Fairlawn junior Jessie Abke had a season-high 19 kills in a 3-1 win over Anna on Thursday. Abke, an outside hitter, also had three blocks, 10 digs and one ace.

VOLLEYBALL

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0: 25-6, 25-10, 25-9.

Fairlawn 3, Anna 1: 19-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-16.

Botkins 3, Houston 0: 25-16, 25-21, 25-12.

Minster 3, Delphos St. John’s 1: 18-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21.

New Bremen 3, St. Henry 0: 25-22, 25-21, 25-15.

Riverside 3, Lima Perry 0: 25-18, 25-13, 25-6.

New Knoxville 3 Versailles 0: 25-19, 25-14, 25-20.

BOYS SOCCER

Troy 5, Sidney 2: Goals- Braden Guinther 2.

Temple Christian 5, Fairlawn 1: Goals- not reported.

Botkins 10, Jackson Center 0: Goals- not reported.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sidney 2, Xenia 1: Goals- Kyleigh Spade 2.

Anna 14, Spencerville 0: Goals- Megan Diekmann 3, Tanner Spangler 3, Ashley Bertke 3, Lauryn Wolters 1, Abbie McEldowney 1, Jayce Billing 1, London Reiss 1, Jenna Wolters 1.

Lehman Catholic 9, Allen East 0: Lindsey Magoteaux 2, Anna Cianciolo 2, Eva Dexter 1, Molly Greene 1, Noelle Dexter 1, Tori Lachey 1, Ella Black 1.

BOYS GOLF

Sidney 183, West Carrollton 229: Sidney medalist- Nick Zerkle, 41.

Anna 170, Jackson Center 184: Anna medalist- Bryce Cobb, 40. Jackson Center medalist- Carson Regula, 39.

Fort Loramie 163, Fairlawn 180: Fort Loramie medalist- Adam Ballas, 36. Fairlawn medalist- Matt Mullen, 42.

Houston 179, Lehman Catholic forfeit: Houston medalist- Ethan Lukey, 42.

Minster 172, Fort Recovery 190: Minster medalist- Joseph Magoto, 38.

Marion Local 195, New Bremen 200: New Bremen medalist- Jared Bergman and Preston Hoehne, 46.

Riverside 189, Springfield Emmanuel Christian 221: Riverside medalist- John Zumberger, 45.

GIRLS GOLF

Sidney 222, West Carrollton 252: Sidney medalist- Cheyanne Bolden, 50.

Greeneview 190, Anna 222: Anna medalist- Mallory Havenar, 48.

Fort Loramie 189, Tri-Village 223: Fort Loramie medalist- Eva Bolin, 40.

Minster 195, Fort Recovery 200: Minster medalist- Layne Voisard, 41.

Marion Local 213, New Bremen 244: New Bremen medalist- Allison Hays, 54.

Riverside 211, Botkins 216, Northeastern 273: Riverside medalist- Mia Stallard, 48. Botkins medalist- Lydia Dietz, 45.

GIRLS TENNIS

Piqua 3, Sidney 2: 1s- Kara Mays won 6-1, 6-1. 2s- Allison Fultz lost 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. 3s- Jenna Grieshop won 6-3, 6-2. 1d- Breanna Mullennix, Brynn Stanley lost 6-2, 6-3. 2d- Cierra Mullennix, Alyssa Echols lost 6-1, 6-3.

Lima Central Catholic 5, Lehman Catholic 0: 1s- Liann Trahey lost 6-0, 6-0. 2s- Annie Stiver lost 6-0, 6-0. 3s- Mary Lins lost 6-1, 6-0. 1d- Taylor Reineke and Macie Verdier lost 6-2, 6-0. 2d- Madi Gleason and Lilly Williams lost 7-6, 6-2.

Jessie Abke https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_Abke-Jessie.jpg Jessie Abke

PLAYER OF THE DAY Jessie Abke, Fairlawn Fairlawn junior Jessie Abke had a season-high 19 kills in a 3-1 win over Anna on Thursday. Abke, an outside hitter, also had three blocks, 10 digs and one ace.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.