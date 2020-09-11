Thursday scoreboard: Fairlawn, Botkins volleyball earn SCAL wins

PLAYER OF THE DAY
Jessie Abke, Fairlawn
Fairlawn junior Jessie Abke had a season-high 19 kills in a 3-1 win over Anna on Thursday. Abke, an outside hitter, also had three blocks, 10 digs and one ace.
VOLLEYBALL
Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0: 25-6, 25-10, 25-9.
Fairlawn 3, Anna 1: 19-25, 25-10, 25-18, 25-16.
Botkins 3, Houston 0: 25-16, 25-21, 25-12.
Minster 3, Delphos St. John’s 1: 18-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21.
New Bremen 3, St. Henry 0: 25-22, 25-21, 25-15.
Riverside 3, Lima Perry 0: 25-18, 25-13, 25-6.
New Knoxville 3 Versailles 0: 25-19, 25-14, 25-20.
BOYS SOCCER
Troy 5, Sidney 2: Goals- Braden Guinther 2.
Temple Christian 5, Fairlawn 1: Goals- not reported.
Botkins 10, Jackson Center 0: Goals- not reported.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sidney 2, Xenia 1: Goals- Kyleigh Spade 2.
Anna 14, Spencerville 0: Goals- Megan Diekmann 3, Tanner Spangler 3, Ashley Bertke 3, Lauryn Wolters 1, Abbie McEldowney 1, Jayce Billing 1, London Reiss 1, Jenna Wolters 1.
Lehman Catholic 9, Allen East 0: Lindsey Magoteaux 2, Anna Cianciolo 2, Eva Dexter 1, Molly Greene 1, Noelle Dexter 1, Tori Lachey 1, Ella Black 1.
BOYS GOLF
Sidney 183, West Carrollton 229: Sidney medalist- Nick Zerkle, 41.
Anna 170, Jackson Center 184: Anna medalist- Bryce Cobb, 40. Jackson Center medalist- Carson Regula, 39.
Fort Loramie 163, Fairlawn 180: Fort Loramie medalist- Adam Ballas, 36. Fairlawn medalist- Matt Mullen, 42.
Houston 179, Lehman Catholic forfeit: Houston medalist- Ethan Lukey, 42.
Minster 172, Fort Recovery 190: Minster medalist- Joseph Magoto, 38.
Marion Local 195, New Bremen 200: New Bremen medalist- Jared Bergman and Preston Hoehne, 46.
Riverside 189, Springfield Emmanuel Christian 221: Riverside medalist- John Zumberger, 45.
GIRLS GOLF
Sidney 222, West Carrollton 252: Sidney medalist- Cheyanne Bolden, 50.
Greeneview 190, Anna 222: Anna medalist- Mallory Havenar, 48.
Fort Loramie 189, Tri-Village 223: Fort Loramie medalist- Eva Bolin, 40.
Minster 195, Fort Recovery 200: Minster medalist- Layne Voisard, 41.
Marion Local 213, New Bremen 244: New Bremen medalist- Allison Hays, 54.
Riverside 211, Botkins 216, Northeastern 273: Riverside medalist- Mia Stallard, 48. Botkins medalist- Lydia Dietz, 45.
GIRLS TENNIS
Piqua 3, Sidney 2: 1s- Kara Mays won 6-1, 6-1. 2s- Allison Fultz lost 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. 3s- Jenna Grieshop won 6-3, 6-2. 1d- Breanna Mullennix, Brynn Stanley lost 6-2, 6-3. 2d- Cierra Mullennix, Alyssa Echols lost 6-1, 6-3.
Lima Central Catholic 5, Lehman Catholic 0: 1s- Liann Trahey lost 6-0, 6-0. 2s- Annie Stiver lost 6-0, 6-0. 3s- Mary Lins lost 6-1, 6-0. 1d- Taylor Reineke and Macie Verdier lost 6-2, 6-0. 2d- Madi Gleason and Lilly Williams lost 7-6, 6-2.
