Area football roundup: Anna rallies to beat Parkway

ANNA — Anna rallied to earn its first win of the season on Friday at Booster Field. Parkway scored the game’s first two touchdowns but the Rockets scored the last two to complete a 34-33 come-from-behind victory in a Midwest Athletic Conference game.

Anna’s Brandon Axe scored on a 5-yard TD run with 37 seconds left to give the Rockets the lead. The squad missed a two-point conversion try but held off Parkway in the final seconds.

Parkway (0-3) scored on two short touchdown runs to take a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter. Axe scored on a 3-yard run to cut the gap to six points, but the Panthers returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards to take a 19-7 lead after a missed two-point conversion.

Axe threw a 39-yard touchdown to Trevor Kloeppel to cut the gap to 19-14, but Parkway scored on a short pass before halftime to take a 27-14 halftime lead.

Kohlten Carey threw a 61-yard TD pass to Justin Richards to cut Parkway’s lead to 27-21 with 11:39 left in the third quarter, but the Panthers scored on a pass four minutes later to boost their lead to 33-21 after a missed two-point conversion try.

Anna had 314 total yards, with 127 on the ground. Carey completed 12-of-21 passes for 148 yards. Axe finished with 11 carries for 43 yards and also had one interception. Hunter Schmidt had 12 carries for 49 yards.

Parkway quarterback Eliajah Rich completed 9-of-23 passes for 121 yards with three TDs and ran for 88 yards on 10 carries.

The Rockets (1-2) are scheduled to travel to Fort Recovery next Friday.

Fort Loramie 47, Miami East 0

The Redskins cruised on Friday at Redskin Stadium to their third consecutive running-clock Cross County Conference victory of the season and set up a showdown with Covington next Thursday.

Collin Moore threw touchdown passes to Nick Barhorst, Lucas Puthoff and Brock Ruhenkamp in the first half and Nate Meyer scored on an 18-yard TD run to help the squad amass a 28-0 halftime lead.

Meyer opened the third quarter with a 31-yard touchdown run, then Moore threw a 34-yard TD pass to max Hoying to boost the lead to 40-0.

The Redskins (3-0) are scheduled to travel to Covington for a CCC showdown on Thursday that will be broadcast as part of Fox 45’s Thursday Night Lights series. The Buccaneers (3-0) beat Twin Valley South 40-0 on Friday.

St. Henry 28, Minster 7

The Wildcats couldn’t keep up with the Redskins and lost a MAC game on Friday in St. Henry.

The Redskins took a 21-0 lead by halftime and scored on a 91-yard pass from Bryce Brookhart to Carter Ontrop early in the third quarter to take a four-TD lead. Johnny Nixon threw a 23-yard TD pass to Jack Kohne with 31 seconds left to prevent a shutout.

Minster outgained St. Henry 287 yards to 278 but committed four turnovers. Nixon completed 16-of-25 passes for 217 yards withd two interceptions. Conner Albers ran for 50 yards on 18 carries.

Brockhart threw for 233 yards and four TDs.

Minster (0-3) is scheduled to host Delphos St. John’s next Friday.

New Bremen 38, Delphos St. John’s 6

The Cardinals cruised to a MAC win on Friday in Delphos.

Owen Gabel hit a 26-yard field goal late in the first quarter to give New Bremen a 3-0 lead, then Wyatt Dicke ran for a 44-yard TD and Mitchell Hays threw a 58-yard TD to Dan Homan in the second quarter to increase the lead to 17-0 by halftime.

Hays and Zach Bertke each ran for 4-yard TDs in the third quarter. Nick Alig returned an interception for a TD early in the fourth to finish New Bremen’s scoring.

The Cardinals outgained St. John’s 340 yards to 170. Hays completed 6-of-13 passes for 106 yards. Bertke ran for 142 yards on 16 carries and Dicke ran for 56 yards on five carries. Homan led the squad with three receptions for 80 yards.

New Bremen (2-1) is scheduled to host undefeated Coldwater next Friday.

Riverside 34, Marion Elgin 32

The Pirates stayed undefeated by beating Elgin in a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday in De Graff.

Elgin scored on an 8-yard TD run early in the first quarter but the Pirates scored the next two touchdowns.

Myles Platfoot threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Warren Shockey with 6:21 left and kicked the extra point to give the Pirates a 7-6 lead, then Kale Long ran for a 37-yard TD with 3:24 left to boost the lead to 14-6.

Ethan Jackson scored on an 18-yard run early in the second quarter to give Riverside a 20-12 lead, but Elgin scored the next two TDs on passes to take a 26-20 lead.

Long scored on a 66-yard run on the final; play of the second quarter to give the Pirates a 27-26 halftime lead and threw a 66-yard TD pass to Deven Frilling midway through the third to boost the advantage to 34-26.

Riverside had 477 total yards of offense while Elgin had 417. Each squad had three turnovers.

Long ran for 317 yards on 26 carries while Jackson ran for 53 yards on nine carries. Platfoot completed 3-of-7 passes for 62 yards. Shockey caught four passes for 69 yards.

Long and Dylan Smith each had 10 tackles for Riverside while Ethan Burrows had nine tackles and one fumble recovery.

Riverside (3-0) will host undefeated Lima Perry in a key NWCC game on Friday.

Marion Local 21, Versailles 20 OT

The Tigers came up short on a two-point conversion in overtime and lost a MAC showdown on Friday in Versailles.

More information about the game will be added to this roundup on Monday.

Versailles (2-1) is scheduled to travel to Parkway next Friday.

Ridgedale at Lehman Catholic

The Cavaliers (1-1) are scheduled to host NWCC newcomer Ridgedale (0-2) on Saturday night at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Fort Loramie, New Bremen, Riverside earn conference wins

WEEK 3 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES New Richmond 21, Sidney 7 Anna 34, Parkway 33 Fort Loramie 47, Miami East 0 St. Henry 28, Minster 7 New Bremen 38, Delphos St. John’s 6 Riverside 34, Marion Elgin 32 Marion Local 21, Versailles 20 OT Saturday Ridgedale at Lehman Catholic (7 p.m.)

