Football: Versailles falls to Marion Local in OT

VERSAILLES — Versailles was one play away from knocking off defending Division VII state champion Marion Local on Friday night.

The Tigers down 21-20 went for a two-point conversion and the win, but a pass was just out of the reach of Eli McEldowney to secure the win.

“Anytime you have a chance to win a game and you don’t win it, it stings,” Versailles coach Ryan Jones said. “I’ve never been more proud of a team. We’ll get better.”

Jones took the loss on himself saying he needed to get better plays and said his players tried as hard as they could.

The Tiger offense opened up the passing game throwing for 202 yards and a touchdown. Carson Bey ran for the Tigers first two touchdowns and threw a pass to Landon Henry in overtime.

The Tigers scored first in the game on a three yard run by Bey with 4:47 left in the first half. Marion Local wasted no time scoring on their next offensive play going 74 yards on a pass. Bey scored again with eight seconds left in the half and the Tigers took a 14-7 halftime lead.

The Flyers took their first possession of the second half 58 yards to tie the game. They scored on a one yard run with 6:48 left in the third. That would be all the scoring until overtime.

Versailles’ defense held the Flyers in check by in by intercepting four passes, the last by Adam Kremer with ten seconds left in regulation.

“Defense has played great all year.” Jones said. “We just got to score more than 20 points.”

Marion Local scored first in overtime taking a 21-14 lead.

Versailles then got its opportunity. Jack Osborne ran for five on first down. Bey lost a yard on second down. Faced with a third and six, Bey found Henry for a 16-yard touchdown pass. The Tigers went for the win, but the pass was incomplete.

Versailles’ Jared DeMange tries to pick up extra yards while being tackled by Marion Local’s Darren Meier during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Versailles. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_1013-2.jpg Versailles’ Jared DeMange tries to pick up extra yards while being tackled by Marion Local’s Darren Meier during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Versailles’ Carson Bey runs as Versailles’ Titus Gehret blocks Marion Local’s Darren Meier during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Versailles. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_0904-2.jpg Versailles’ Carson Bey runs as Versailles’ Titus Gehret blocks Marion Local’s Darren Meier during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Versailles’ Landon Henry crosses the goal line on a touchdown run during a Midwest Athletic Conference game against Marion Local on Friday in Versailles. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_0937-2.jpg Versailles’ Landon Henry crosses the goal line on a touchdown run during a Midwest Athletic Conference game against Marion Local on Friday in Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Tigers miss two-point conversion try in OT