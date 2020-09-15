Posted on by

Saturday scoreboard: Anna boys 1st at Coldwater mini meet


Hayden Schmidt

Hayden Schmidt


ATHLETE OF THE DAY

Hayden Schmidt, Anna

Anna junior Hayden Schmidt finished first in the Coldwater mini meet on Saturday. Schmidt was first in 16:17, 50 seconds ahead of the second-place runner. The Rockets had four of the top 10 runners and finished first overall.

CROSS COUNTRY

Sidney girls 5th at Troy Twilight Invitational: Sidney, 5, 136. Top runner- Sage Steinke, 25, 23:27.

Sidney boys 6th at Troy Twilight Invitational: Sidney, 6, 149. Top runner- Aidan Tangeman, 26, 18:31.

Anna boys 1st, Versailles 2nd at Coldwater mini meet: Anna, 1, 28; Versailles, 2, 50; New Bremen, 3, 80. Anna top runner- Hayden Schmidt, 1, 16:17. Versailles top runner- Noah Shimp, 7, 18:23. New Bremen top runner- Patrick Bernhold, 8, 18:30.

Versailles girls 1st, Anna 2nd, at Coldwater mini meet: Versailles, 1, 43; Anna, 2, 50; New Bremen, 3, 56. Versailles top runner- Meredith Barga, 1, 20:20. Anna top runner- Bethany Althauser, 2, 20:24. New Bremen top runner- Chloe Homan, 4, 21:01.

Minster girls 2nd, Fort Loramie 4th at West Liberty-Salem Meet of Champions: Minster, 2, 65; Fort Loramie, 4, 74. Minster top runner- Ella Boate, 4, 19:45. Fort Loramie top runner- Claire Rethman, 10, 20:41.

Fort Loramie boys 3rd, Minster boys 4th at West Liberty-Salem Meet of Champions: Fort Loramie, 3, 61. Minster, 4, 86. Fort Loramie top runner- Colten Gasson, 5, 17:13. Minster top runner, Alex Albers, 6, 17:27.

Botkins boys 1st, Houston 3rd at Spencerville Invitational ‘Red; race: Botkins, 1, 31; Houston, 3, 112; Jackson Center, 7, 207; Lehman Catholic DNP.

Botkins top runner- Alan Fullenkamp, 3, 17:09. Houston top runner- Hunter Mowery, 19, 18:21. Jackson Center top runner- Kellen Reichert, 4, 17:19. Lehman top runner- Scott Petersen, 99, 22:05.

Botkins girls 2nd, Houston 10th at Spencerville Invitational ‘Red’ race: Botkins, 2, 66; Houston, 10, 224; Jackson Center DNP; Lehman Catholic DNP.

Botkins top runner- Brittany Arnold, 2, 19:07. Houston top runner- Alicia Crawford, 20, 22:11. JC top runner- Ariana Gross, 113, 29:32. Lehman top runner- Maggie Bezy, 55, 24:24.

BOYS SOCCER

Lehman Catholic 2, Bethel 2: Goals- not reported.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sidney 4, Troy 2: Goals- Lauren Barker 2, Khia McMillen 1, MaKayla Dillinger 1.

Anna 5, Elida 1: Goals- Tanner Spangler 2, Breelyn Berner 1, Carissa Edwards 1, Megan Diekmann 1.

Botkins 2, Benjamin Logan 0: Goals- Camdyn Paul 2.

VOLLEYBALL

Fort Loramie 3, Tri-Village 0: 32-30, 25-17, 25-17.

Marion Local 3, Anna 0: 25-10, 25-8, 25-16.

Jackson Center 3, Riverside 0: 25-18, 25-16, 26-18.

Celina 3, Minster 0: 25-22, 25-22, 25-22.

New Bremen 3, Middletown Fenwick 1: 25-16, 27-25, 22-25, 25-22.

