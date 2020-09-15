Monday scoreboard: Sidney girls soccer beats West Carrollton 10-0

PLAYER OF THE DAY
MaKayla Dillinger, Sidney
Sidney senior MaKayla Dillinger scored three goals and had three assists in the team’s 10-0 MVL Valley Division win over West Carrollton on Monday. Dillinger has scored eight goals this season for the Yellow Jackets (6-1-0) and has made seven assists.
VOLLEYBALL
Greenville 3, Sidney 0: 25-21, 25-21, 25-10.
Fairlawn at Fort Loramie: Postponed.
Riverside 3, Houston 2: 25-16, 25-27, 16-25, 26-24, 15-13.
Botkins 3, Indian Lake 1: Scores not reported.
Minster 3, Lima Central Catholic 0: 25-15, 25-11, 25-17.
New Bremen 3, Lincolnview 1: 25-16, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18.
Versailles 3, Covington 0: 25-21, 25-22, 25-17.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sidney 10, West Carrollton 0: Goals- MaKayla Dillinger 3, Khia McMillen 2, Lexee Brewer 1, Lainie Fair 1, Kimora Johnson 1, Jadah McMillen 1, Kyleigh Spade 1. Assists- MaKayla Dillinger 3, Katie Atwood 3.
BOYS SOCCER
St. Marys 7, Lehman Catholic 1: Goals- not reported.
BOYS GOLF
Tippecanoe 161, Sidney 197: Sidney medalist- Kaden Abbott, 38. Hole in one- Nathan Gagnon, Tippecanoe, No. 1 hole Shelby Oaks West Course.
Milton-Union 172, Fort Loramie 174: Fort Loramie medalist- Adam Ballas, 41.
Riverside 194, Lehman Catholic 230: Riverside medalist- Brody Rhoads, 47. Lehman medalist- Noel Petersen, 48.
Houston 3.5, Jackson Center 2.5: Match play at Shelby Oaks.
New Knoxville 200, New Bremen 202: New Knoxville medalist- San Anspach, 47. New Bremen medalists- Jaren Bergman, Preston Hoehne 47.
Minster 179, Coldwater 179: Wildcats won on sixth-score tiebreaker.
GIRLS GOLF
Tippecanoe 192, Sidney 229: Sidney medalist- Lily Blosser, 51.
Fort Loramie 180, National Trail 243: Fort Loramie medalist- Rhese Voisard, 41.
Arcanum 249, Anna 256: Anna medalist- Mallory Havenar, 50.
Coldwater 193, Minster 204: Minster medalist- Layne Voisard, 43.
Riverside 223, Kenton 243, Bluffton 263: Riverside medalist- Mia Stallard, 51.
GIRLS TENNIS
Sidney 4, Stebbins 1: 1s- Kara Mays won 6-0, 6-0. 2s- Allison Fultz won 6-4, 6-4. 3s- Jenna Grieshop won 6-1, 6-4. 1d- Desarae Miller and Brynn Stanley lost 6-0, 6-0. 2d- Cierra Mullennix and Alyssa Echols won 7-6 (7-3 set tiebreaker), 6-2.
