Football: Sidney, West Carrollton game rescheduled for Sept. 25

SIDNEY — Sidney’s football schedule has undergone another change.

A week after a Miami Valley League Valley Division matchup with West Carrollton was canceled, the Yellow Jackets have rescheduled the Pirates for Sept. 25 and will host the game at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

The rescheduling will allow Sidney to avoid consecutive games against Xenia and will increase the chances a Valley Division champion is crowned this year.

After one of its players tested positive for COVID-19, West Carrollton canceled the originally scheduled Week 3 contest with Sidney and a Week 4 game against Xenia. The Yellow Jackets hastily scheduled New Richmond as a Week 3 replacement opponent lost the nonconference game 21-7.

Sidney was originally supposed to travel to Fairborn this Friday for a Week 4 MVL Valley Division game, but the contest has been canceled. The Skyhawks have several players quarantining as a result of coming into direct contact with the West Carrollton player during a game earlier this month and canceled their Week 3 and 4 games.

As a result of West Carrollton and Fairborn’s Week 4 cancellations, Sidney and Xenia scheduled an MVL Valley matchup, which will be played on Friday in Xenia.

The Yellow Jackets were originally supposed to host Xenia in Week 5 and West Carrollton was supposed to play Vandalia-Butler. Instead, Xenia and Butler agreed to play each other Week 5 to allow Sidney and West Carrollton to make up their canceled game.

The MVL had planned to crown champions in each of its two divisions this year, but Valley Division teams’ schedules were thrown into disarray by West Carrollton and Fairborn’s cancellations.

Sidney and West Carrollton’s rescheduled game helps increase the odds a Valley Division title will be crowned, though several more divisional games need to be rescheduled in late October.

The OHSAA has shortened regular-season play to six weeks and expanded the playoffs to seven weeks. Postseason play will begin on Oct. 9.

The OHSAA is allowing teams to schedule additional regular-season games after they’ve been eliminated from the playoffs, which will provide an opportunity for MVL Valley teams to make up canceled contests.

Sidney has tentatively scheduled a makeup game against Fairborn for Oct. 23, though that matchup will be scratched if either or both are still in the playoffs.

Stebbins currently sits atop MVL Valley standings with a 3-0 record. Fairborn is 2-0 in divisional play while Sidney is 0-1 and West Carrollton and Xenia are each 0-2.

Sidney senior Avante Martin tries to dodge two New Richmond defenders during a nonconference game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_BPB_5185-Edit-6.jpg Sidney senior Avante Martin tries to dodge two New Richmond defenders during a nonconference game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Rescheduling will allow Sidney, Xenia to avoid back-to-back matchups

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

