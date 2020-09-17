Boys golf: Fairlawn wins Shelby County Athletic League tournament

SIDNEY — It was a highly competitive season by Shelby County Athletic League boys golf teams.

How competitive? The team that finished sixth out of the league’s seven schools in regular-season play won the SCAL tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Fairlawn finished first with a 327 team score, three strokes ahead of Fort Loramie for first place. Botkins finished third with a 338 team score while Anna was fourth with a 341.

Russia finished fifth with a 359, Jackson Center finished sixth with a 367 and Houston finished seventh with a 378.

Fairlawn junior Matt Mullen finished first individually by shooting a 70, which is a program record for an 18-hole score.

Fort Loramie sophomore Adam Ballas finished second with a 72 while Anna junior Bryce Cobb finished third with a 75. Fort Loramie sophomore Aiden Wehrman was fourth with a 79.

Aside from Mullen, Kyle Peters shot an 83 for the Jets while Skyler Piper shot 86 and Jackson Jones shot 88.

Aside from Ballas and Wehrman, Devin Ratermann shot 88 for the Redskins while Carson Barhorst shot 91.

Jameson Meyer led Botkins with an 80. Jack Dietz shot 82, J.J. Meyer shot 89 and Jaydon Wendel shot 87.

Aside from Cobb, Carter Gordon shot 86 for Anna while Spencer McClay shot 88 and Landon Cobb shot 92.

Ross Fiessinger and Xavier Philpot led Russia by each shooting 88. Drew Sherman shot 91 and Jordan Meyer shot 92.

Carson Regula led Jackson Center with an 85. Ryan Sailor shot 88, Nolan Fark shot 95 and Lucas Hartle shot 99.

Collin Walker, Ethan Lukey and Ethan Funk each shot 92 for Houston while Cody Selanders shot 102.

Shelby County Athletic League all-star teams

SCAL all-star teams are determined by players’ scores from all league matches.

Ballas finished as the SCAL’s player of the year for the second consecutive season. He finished four over par in conference play this year.

Cobb (11 over), Jameson Meyer (18), Mullen (26), Peters (28) and Dietz (30) also earned spots with Ballas on first team.

Fiessinger (31 over), Regula (34), Gordon (37), McClay (38), Wehrman (39) and J.J. Meyer (42) earned spots on second team.

Wendel, Lukey, Walker, Sherman, Jones and Barhorst were named honorable mention.

Final SCAL standings

Final overall league standings are calculated based on match play during regular season and teams’ tournament finishes.

Fort Loramie went 5-1 in regular season and with a second-place finish in the tournament finished 10-2 in overall league play, good for a first-place finish.

The Redskins were one game ahead of second-place Botkins, which was 5-1 in regular-season play and third in the tournament for a 9-3 overall finish.

Anna was 4-2 in regular season and with a third-place finish in the tournament tied for third in overall standings at 7-5 with Fairlawn, which was 1-5 in regular-season.

Houston went 4-2 in regular season and with a seventh-place tournament finish tied for fifth overall at 4-8 with Russia, which was 2-4 in regular season.

Jackson Center was 0-6 in regular season and finished in seventh place overall at 1-11.

Fairlawn’s Kyle Peters swings during the SCAL boys golf tournament on Thursday at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_SDN091820SCALgolf.jpg Fairlawn’s Kyle Peters swings during the SCAL boys golf tournament on Thursday at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney. Botkins’ Jameson Meyer swings during the SCAL boys golf tournament on Thursday at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_1750.jpg Botkins’ Jameson Meyer swings during the SCAL boys golf tournament on Thursday at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney. Fort Loramie’s Adam Ballas swings during the SCAL boys golf tournament on Thursday at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_1752.jpg Fort Loramie’s Adam Ballas swings during the SCAL boys golf tournament on Thursday at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney. Anna’s Bryce Cobb swings during the SCAL boys golf tournament on Thursday at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_1764.jpg Anna’s Bryce Cobb swings during the SCAL boys golf tournament on Thursday at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney. Russia’s Ross Fiessinger swings during the SCAL boys golf tournament on Thursday at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_1768.jpg Russia’s Ross Fiessinger swings during the SCAL boys golf tournament on Thursday at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney. Jackson Center’s Carson Regula swings during the SCAL boys golf tournament on Thursday at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_1771.jpg Jackson Center’s Carson Regula swings during the SCAL boys golf tournament on Thursday at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney. Botkins’ Jaydon Wendel swings during the SCAL boys golf tournament on Thursday at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_1789.jpg Botkins’ Jaydon Wendel swings during the SCAL boys golf tournament on Thursday at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney. Botkins’ Jack Dietz swings during the SCAL boys golf tournament on Thursday at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_1792.jpg Botkins’ Jack Dietz swings during the SCAL boys golf tournament on Thursday at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney. Matt Mullen https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_Mullen-Matthew.jpg Matt Mullen

Fairlawn’s Matt Mullen finishes 1st individually

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

ALL-SCAL BOYS GOLF TEAMS First team Adam Ballas, So., Fort Loramie Bryce Cobb, Jr., Anna Jameson Meyer, Jr., Botkins Matt Mullen, Jr., Fairlawn Kyle Peters, Sr., Fairlawn Jack Dietz, Jr., Botkins Second team Ross Fiessinger, So., Russia Carson Regula, Jr., Jackson Center Carter Gordon, Jr., Anna Spencer McClay, Sr., Anna Aiden Wehrman, So., Fort Loramie J.J. Meyer, Fr., Botkins Honorable mention Jaydon Wendel, Botkins Ethan Lukey, Houston Collin Walker, Houston Drew Sherman, Russia Jackson Jones, Fairlawn Carson Barhorst, Fort Loramie

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.