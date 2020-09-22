Monday scoreboard: Minster volleyball wins; Sidney, Anna, Lehman, Botkins lose

PLAYER OF THE DAY
Ivy Wolf, Minster
Minster senior outside hitter Ivy Wolf led the Wildcats with 20 kills in a 3-2 win over Elida on Monday and also had 23 digs and three blocks.
VOLLEYBALL
Stebbins 3, Sidney 2: 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-10.
New Knoxville 3, Anna 0: 25-12, 25-10, 25-19.
Eaton 3, Lehman Catholic 0: 25-18, 25-23, 25-22.
Urbana at Jackson Center: Postponed to Oct. 5.
St. Marys 3, Botkins 0: 25-17, 25-23, 25-20.
Minster 3, Elida 2: 24-27, 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 15-5.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sidney 9, Greenville 0: Goals- Khia McMillen 3, Jadah McMillen 2, Kyleigh Spade 1, Kimora Johnson 1, Olivia Barga 1, Jaycee Roach 1. Assists- Kyleigh Spade, 2.
GIRLS GOLF
Minster 206, Delphos St. John’s 211: Minster medalist- Claire Lamm, 47.
BOYS GOLF
Anna 173, Minster 180: Anna medalist- Bryce Cobb, 40. Minster medalist- Joseph Magoto, 36.
Fairlawn 166, Jackson Center 177: Fairlawn medalist- Matt Mullen, 39. Jackson Center medalist- Carson Regula, 39.
Botkins 163, Versailles 178: Botkins medalist- Jameson Meyer, 39. Versailles medalist- Justin Heitkamp, 42.
Urbana 167, Riverside 192: Riverside medalist- Owen Holycross, 47.
GIRLS TENNIS
Troy 4, Sidney 1: 1s- Kara Mays won 6-0, 6-1. 2s- Allison Fultz lost 6-1, 5-7 7-6 (10-8 super tiebreaker). 2s- Jenna Grieshop lost 6-0, 6-0. 1d- Desarae Miller and Brynn Stanley lost 6-2, 6-1. 2d- Alyssa Echols and Breanna Mullennix lost 6-1, 6-0.
Lima Bath 4, Lehman Catholic 1: 1s- Annie Stiver lost 6-1, 6-1. 2s- Mary Lins lost 6-1, 6-0. 3s- Lilly Williams won 6-3, 6-0. 1d- Macie Verdier and Taylor Reineke lost 6-1, 6-1. 2d- Madi Gleason and Carriane Rindler lost 6-0, 6-0.
