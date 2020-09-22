Posted on by

Monday scoreboard: Minster volleyball wins; Sidney, Anna, Lehman, Botkins lose


Sidney girls soccer beats Greenville 9-0

Ivy Wolf

Ivy Wolf


PLAYER OF THE DAY

Ivy Wolf, Minster

Minster senior outside hitter Ivy Wolf led the Wildcats with 20 kills in a 3-2 win over Elida on Monday and also had 23 digs and three blocks.

VOLLEYBALL

Stebbins 3, Sidney 2: 25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-10.

New Knoxville 3, Anna 0: 25-12, 25-10, 25-19.

Eaton 3, Lehman Catholic 0: 25-18, 25-23, 25-22.

Urbana at Jackson Center: Postponed to Oct. 5.

St. Marys 3, Botkins 0: 25-17, 25-23, 25-20.

Minster 3, Elida 2: 24-27, 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 15-5.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sidney 9, Greenville 0: Goals- Khia McMillen 3, Jadah McMillen 2, Kyleigh Spade 1, Kimora Johnson 1, Olivia Barga 1, Jaycee Roach 1. Assists- Kyleigh Spade, 2.

GIRLS GOLF

Minster 206, Delphos St. John’s 211: Minster medalist- Claire Lamm, 47.

BOYS GOLF

Anna 173, Minster 180: Anna medalist- Bryce Cobb, 40. Minster medalist- Joseph Magoto, 36.

Fairlawn 166, Jackson Center 177: Fairlawn medalist- Matt Mullen, 39. Jackson Center medalist- Carson Regula, 39.

Botkins 163, Versailles 178: Botkins medalist- Jameson Meyer, 39. Versailles medalist- Justin Heitkamp, 42.

Urbana 167, Riverside 192: Riverside medalist- Owen Holycross, 47.

GIRLS TENNIS

Troy 4, Sidney 1: 1s- Kara Mays won 6-0, 6-1. 2s- Allison Fultz lost 6-1, 5-7 7-6 (10-8 super tiebreaker). 2s- Jenna Grieshop lost 6-0, 6-0. 1d- Desarae Miller and Brynn Stanley lost 6-2, 6-1. 2d- Alyssa Echols and Breanna Mullennix lost 6-1, 6-0.

Lima Bath 4, Lehman Catholic 1: 1s- Annie Stiver lost 6-1, 6-1. 2s- Mary Lins lost 6-1, 6-0. 3s- Lilly Williams won 6-3, 6-0. 1d- Macie Verdier and Taylor Reineke lost 6-1, 6-1. 2d- Madi Gleason and Carriane Rindler lost 6-0, 6-0.

Ivy Wolf
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1__DSC0189.jpgIvy Wolf
Sidney girls soccer beats Greenville 9-0

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Ivy Wolf, Minster

Minster senior outside hitter Ivy Wolf led the Wildcats with 20 kills in a 3-2 win over Elida on Monday and also had 23 digs and three blocks.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.