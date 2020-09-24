Tuesday scoreboard: Jackson Center, Fort Loramie win SCAL matches

COACH OF THE DAY
Kim Metz, Jackson Center
Jackson Center coach Kim Metz became the winningest coach in Shelby County Athletic League history on Tuesday. She reached 572 career wins in a 3-0 victory at Botkins and surpassed former Fairlawn coach Wade Wilhelm for the record. Wilhelm amassed 571 career wins at Fairlawn.
VOLLEYBALL
Vandalia-Butler 3, Sidney 1: 25-17, 25-16, 28-30, 25-9.
Fort Loramie 3, Russia 0: 25-18, 25-18, 25-13.
Jackson Center 3, Botkins 0: 25-20, 25-16, 25-13.
Lehman Catholic 3, Ridgemont 0: 25-5, 25-17, 25-10.
New Knoxville 3, Minster 0: 25-19, 25-17, 25-15.
New Bremen 3, Coldwater 0: 25-18, 25-17, 25-20.
Riverside 3, Waynesfield-Goshen 0: 25-15, 25-10, 25-10.
St. Henry 3, Versailles 0: 25-21, 25-21, 25-14.
BOYS SOCCER
Sidney 4, Greenville 0: Goals- Braden Guinther 3, Michael Koester 1. Assists- Graham Van Tilburgh 2. Saves- Clay Boberg 3.
Lehman Catholic 1, Allen East 1: Goals- not reported.
West Liberty-Salem 4, Jackson Center 1: Goals- not reported.
Botkins 14, Fairlawn 0: Goals- not reported.
GIRLS SOCCER
Anna 2, West Liberty-Salem 1: Goals- Tanner Spangler 2. Assists- Cloe Baughman 1, Megan Diekmann 1. Saves- Brielle Collier 6.
Lehman Catholic 2, Miami East 1: Goals- not reported.
BOYS GOLF
Fort Loramie 166, Newton 174: Fort Loramie medalist- Adam Ballas, 37.
Houston 179, Fort Recovery 185: Houston medalist- Parker Herrick, 40.
GIRLS TENNIS
Sidney 3, West Carrollton 0: 1s- Kara Mays won 6-2, 6-0. 2s- West Carrollton forfeit. 3s- West Carrollton forfeit. 1d- Allison Fultz and Jenna Grieshop won 6-1, 6-1. 2d- Breanna Mullennix and Alyssa Echols won 6-2, 6-2.
Wapakoneta 5, Lehman Catholic 0: 1s- Lian Trahey lost 6-1, 6-0. 2s- Annie Stiver lost 6-1, 6-0. 3s- Mary Lins lost 6-1, 6-1. 1d- Macie Verdier and Taylor Reineke lost 6-0, 6-0. 2d- Madie Gleason and Lilly Williams lost 6-1, 6-0.
