Area football roundup: Anna can’t keep up with New Bremen

ANNA — After a scoreless first quarter, New Bremen ran away to a 38-7 victory over Anna in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field in Anna.

Mitchell Hays completed 11-of-15 passes for the Cardinals for 171 yards and threw three touchdowns and ran for 105 yards and one TD on 10 carries. Zach Bertke ran for 63 yards on 12 carries and led the team with 10 tackles.

Hays scored on a 21-yard TD run with 11:16 left in the second quarter to put the Cardinals ahead 7-0. Owen Gabel made a 22-yard field goal late in the quarter, then Hays threw a 21-yard TD pass to Dan Homan with 27 seconds left to boost the lead to 17-0 at halftime.

Hays threw a 71-yard TD pass to Branxton Krauss and a 23-yard TD pass to Homan in the third quarter to boost the lead to 31-0. David Homan finished New Bremen’s scoring with a 41-yard TD pass to Nick Alig early in the third quarter.

Anna quarterback Kohlten Carey threw a 40-yard TD pass to Justin Richards midway through the fourth to prevent a shutout.

The Cardinals had 396 yards of offense while Anna had 219. Carey completed 14-of-28 passes for 101 yards while Hunter Schmidt ran for 66 yards on 11 carries.

Anna (1-4) will travel to undefeated Coldwater next Friday while New Bremen (3-2) will host Versailles.

Fort Loramie 64, Twin Valley South 0

Fort Loramie steamrolled Twin Valley South in a Cross County Conference game on Friday at Redskin Stadium.

Nate Meyer scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter and caught a 9-yard TD pass from Collin Moore. Moore also threw a 5-yard TD pass to Tyler Luthman in the first and Sam Barhorst returned an interception 50 yards to give the Redskins a 28-0 lead.

Max Hoying caught a TD pass in the second quarter and Meyer scored on another short TD run to boost the lead to 42-0.

Moore scored on a 20-yard run before halftime to increase the lead to 48-0 and Mack Fortman opened the third quarter with a 33-yard field goal. Darren Eilerman scored on a TD run in the third quarter and threw a TD pass to Jacob Sherman in the fourth to finish the game’s scoring.

The Redskins (5-0) will face Tri-Village in the CCC championship game next Friday. The game’s location is to be determined.

Marion Local 28, Minster 0

The Flyers scored two touchdowns in each the first and fourth quarters to hand the Wildcats a loss in a MAC game on Friday at Minster Memorial Field.

Minster had 231 yards of offense and committed four turnovers while the Flyers had 272 yards of offense and committed one turnover.

Grant Meier scored on a short run and Carson Griesdorn threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Charles Huelsman in the first quarter to give Marion Local a 14-0 lead, then Dylan Fleck scored on two short TD runs early in the fourth.

Johnny Nixon completed 9-of-22 passes for 110 yards with two interceptions for the Wildcats and ran for 51 yards on 13 carries. Austin Wellman gained 70 rushing yards on 18 carries and led the squad with seven tackles.

Minster (1-4) will travel to Parkway next Friday.

Riverside 46, Upper Scioto Valley 0

After a scoreless first quarter, the Pirates rolled to a big Northwest Central Conference win on Friday in McGuffey.

Myles Plafoot threw an 11-yard TD pass to Deven Frilling and Kale Long scored on a 46-yard run in the second quarter to give Riverside a 14-0 halftime lead.

Platfoot threw a 40-yard TD pass to Frilling and an 18-yard TD pass to Warren Schockey in the third quarter and Long scored on a 54-yard run to boost the lead to 34-0 and start a running clock.

Platfoot threw a 67-yard TD pass to Landon Stewart early in the fourth and Justin Thompson scored on a 9-yard run late in the quarter.

Platfoot completed 15-of-26 passes for 254 yards while Long ran for 203 yards on 25 carries. The Pirates had 471 total yards of offense and held the Rams to 107.

Long led the squad with 11 tackles while Frilling had an interception. Walker Whitaker had six tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Riverside (4-1) will travel to Hardin Northern next Friday.

Versailles 49, Fort Recovery 28

Versailles pulled away in the second half to earn a MAC win on its home field on Friday.

The teams played to a 21-21 tie in the first half but the Tigers ran away from there.

Carson Bey threw a 36-yard TD pass to Jack Osborne and ran for a 14-yard TD in the third quarter to give the Tigers a 35-21 lead.

Bey threw a 17-yard TD pass to Eli McEldowney in the fourth to boost the advantage to 42-21. Gavin Thobe scored on a short TD run for the Indians to cut the gap to 14 later in the quarter, but Osborne scored on a late 2-yard run to seal the win.

Carson Bey ran for 139 yards on 20 carries and scored two rushing TDs. He completed 11-of-21 passes for 185 yards and three TDs.

The Tigers had 476 total yards of offense while Fort Recovery had 348.

Fort Recovery’s Derek Jutte had 10 carries for 52 yards with one TD. Clay Schmitz completed 19-of-27 passes for 307 yards with two TDs.

Versailles (4-1) will travel to New Bremen next Friday.

Lehman Catholic at Waynesfield-Goshen, postponed

Lehman postponed Friday’s NWCC contest due to some COVID-19 cases at the school. Lehman coach Dick Roll said the game should be rescheduled for late October.

Fort Loramie, Riverside earn lopsided victories

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

WEEK 5 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES Sidney 32, West Carrollton 20 New Bremen 38, Anna 7 Fort Loramie 64, Twin Valley South 0 Marion Local 28, Minster 0 Riverside 46, Upper Scioto Valley 0 Versailles 49, Fort Recovery 28 Lehman Catholic at Waynesfield-Goshen, postponed

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

