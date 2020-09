Saturday scoreboard: Fort Loramie, Minster girls 1st in Versailles Tour de Sewer

Riverside junior outside hitter Jenna Woods had 22 kills, six blocks and 13 digs in a 3-1 win over Mississinawa Valley on Saturday.

PLAYER OF THE DAY

CROSS COUNTRY

Fort Loramie girls 1st, Botkins 3rd at Versailles Tour de Sewer Orange race: Fort Loramie, 1, 28; Botkins 3, 120; Versailles, 5, 126. Fort Loramie top runner- Olivia Borchers, 1, 19:34. Botkins top runner- Brittany Arnold, 2, 19:49; Versailles top runner- Meredith Barga, 13, 20:51.

Botkins boys 2nd, Fort Loramie 3rd at Versailles Tour de Sewer Orange race: Botkins, 2, 71; Fort Loramie, 3, 72; Versailles, 5, 155. Botkins top runner- Alan Fullenkamp, 7, 17:20. Fort Loramie top runner- Colten Gasson, 4, 16:55. Versailles top runner- Noah Shimp, 29, 18:22.

Minster girls 1st, Russia 3rd at Versailles Tour de Sewer Black race: Minster, 1, 32; Russia, 3, 104; Houston, 10, 271; Jackson Center DNP; Fairlawn DNP.

Minster top runner- Ella Boate, 2, 19:17. Russia top runner- Becca Seger, 3, 20:15. Houston top runner- Ava Knouff, 26, 22:49. Fairlawn top runner- Myla Cox, 23, 22:18. Jackson Center top runner- Ariana Gross, 81, 29:14.

Minster boys 1st, Houston 3rd at Versailles Tour de Sewer Black race: Minster, 1, 39; Houston, 3, 101; Russia, 4, 118; Jackson Center, 10, 270; Fairlawn DNP.

Minster top runner- Alex Albers, 1, 16:35. Houston top runner- Hunter Mowery, 4, 17:32. Russia top runner- Nicholas Caldwell, 7, 17:37. Jackson Center top runner- Kellen Reichert, 6, 17:34. Fairlawn top runner- Levi Barthauer, 38, 19:06.

Sidney boys 4th at Piqua Under the Lights Invitational: Sidney, 4, 121. Top runner- Grant Hoying, 17, 17:17.

Sidney girls 4th at Piqua Under the Lights Invitational: Sidney, 4, 130. Top runner- Emily Fleming, 16, 21:23.

Anna boys 3rd at Van Wert Health Invitational: Anna, 3, 85. Top runner- Hayden Schmidt, 1, 16:17.

Anna girls 1st at Van Wert Health Invitational: Anna, 1, 62. Bethany Althauser, 6, 20:39.

VOLLEYBALL

Anna 3, Botkins 1: 26-24, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21.

Fort Loramie 3, New Bremen 1: 25-18, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17.

Russia 3, Lehman Catholic 0: 25-19, 25-16, 25-23.

Fairlawn 4, Newton 1: 25-13, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18.

Minster 3, West Liberty-Salem 0: 25-10, 25-16, 25-23.

Riverside 3, Mississinawa Valley 1: 25-23, 25-18, 14-25, 25-16.

Versailles 3, Dayton Christian 1: 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-13.

BOYS GOLF

Minster 3rd at MAC tournament: Minster, 3, 356; Versailles, 5, 363; New Bremen, 7, 381. Minster medalist- Joseph Magoto, 81. Versailles medalist- Justin Heitkamp, 84. New Bremen medalist- Jared Bergman, 89.

Anna 10th at Van Buren Classic: Anna, 10, 352. Anna medalist- Spencer McClay, 83.

GIRLS GOLF

Versailles 2nd at MAC tournament: Versailles, 2, 402; Minster, 5, 423; New Bremen, 8, 483. Versailles medalist- Cayla Batten, 93. Minster medalist- Layne Voisard, 94. New Bremen medalist- Abbie Burden, 106.

BOYS SOCCER

Jackson Center 6, Indian Lake 2: Goals- not reported.

Emmanuel Christian 5, Fairlawn 1: Goals- not reported.

Lima Shawnee 1, Botkins 0.

Jenna Woods https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/09/web1_DSC_5553.jpg Jenna Woods

PLAYER OF THE DAY Jenna Woods, Riverside Riverside junior outside hitter Jenna Woods had 22 kills, six blocks and 13 digs in a 3-1 win over Mississinawa Valley on Saturday.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.