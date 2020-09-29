Monday scoreboard: Russia, Fort Loramie volleyball win SCAL matches

PLAYER OF THE DAY
Kate Sherman, Russia
Russia sophomore middle hitter Kater Sherman had 12 kills in the squad’s 3-0 win over Houston on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
Troy 3, Sidney 0: 25-10, 25-20, 25-6.
Fort Loramie 3, Fairlawn 0: 25-11, 25-21, 25-9.
Russia 3, Houston 0: 25-11, 25-12, 25-10.
New Knoxville 3, Jackson Center 0: 25-22, 25-16, 25-11.
Riverside 3, Benjamin Logan 0: 25-17, 25-18, 25-23.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sidney 3, Piqua 0: Goals- MaKayla Dillinger 2, Khia McMillen 1. Assists- Jadah McMillen 2, MaKayla Dillinger 1. Saves- MaKayla Hurey, 3.
GIRLS TENNIS
Greenville at Sidney: Postponed to Wednesday.
Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.