Monday scoreboard: Russia, Fort Loramie volleyball win SCAL matches


Kate Sherman

Kate Sherman


PLAYER OF THE DAY

Kate Sherman, Russia

Russia sophomore middle hitter Kater Sherman had 12 kills in the squad’s 3-0 win over Houston on Monday.

VOLLEYBALL

Troy 3, Sidney 0: 25-10, 25-20, 25-6.

Fort Loramie 3, Fairlawn 0: 25-11, 25-21, 25-9.

Russia 3, Houston 0: 25-11, 25-12, 25-10.

New Knoxville 3, Jackson Center 0: 25-22, 25-16, 25-11.

Riverside 3, Benjamin Logan 0: 25-17, 25-18, 25-23.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sidney 3, Piqua 0: Goals- MaKayla Dillinger 2, Khia McMillen 1. Assists- Jadah McMillen 2, MaKayla Dillinger 1. Saves- MaKayla Hurey, 3.

GIRLS TENNIS

Greenville at Sidney: Postponed to Wednesday.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

