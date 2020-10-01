Boys golf: Cobb, Fort Loramie 1st in D-III sectional

SIDNEY — Fort Loramie earned a sectional championship and Anna’s Bryce Cobb finished first individually in the Division III sectional tournament on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Cobb shot a 76 to earn tournament medalist honors. Fort Loramie finished first with a 327 team score and was led by Adam Ballas, who finished second overall with a 79. Fort Loramie’s Caeleb Meyer tied for third overall with an 80.

In addition to Fort Loramie, Botkins, Anna and Fairlawn each earned district berths by finishing in the top four. Botkins was second with a 340, Anna was third with 345 and Fairlawn was fourth with 346.

The top four individuals not on a qualifying team also earn district berths, and three area players earned district tickets that way: Riverside’s John Zumberger, Houston’s Ethan Lukey and Russia’s Drew Sherman. Zumberger tied for fifth with an 82, Lukey tied for eighth with an 83 and Sherman tied for 12th with an 85.

The qualifying teams and individuals will play in the D-III district tournament on Oct. 8 at Beavercreek Golf Course.

Aside from Ballas and Meyer, Aiden Wehrman shot 83 for the Redskins and Carson Barhorst shot 90.

Isaac Cisco and Jack Dietz each shot 82 for Botkins. Jameson Meyer shot 84 and Jaydon Wendel shot 92.

Aside from Cobb, Spencer McClay shot 86 for Anna while Landon Cobb shot 88 and Carter Gordon and Seth Hegemier each shot 95.

Kyle Peters led Fairlawn with an 83. Skyler Piper shot 85, Matt Mullen shot 86 and Jackson Jones shot 92.

Riverside finished sixth with a 357, Russia finished seventh with a 358, Houston finished eighth with a 367, Jackson Center finished ninth with a 371 and Lehman Catholic finished 11th with a 457.

Aside from Zumberger, Jayden Burchett shot 89 for the Pirates while Brody Rhoads shot 90 and Zane Rose shot 96.

Aside from Sherman, Ross Fiessinger shot 88 for Russia while Xavier Philpot shot 92 and Jordan Meyer shot 93.

Aside from Lukey, Cody Selanders shot 91 for Houston while Collin Walker shot 96 and Parker Herrick shot 97.

Ryan Sailor led Jackson Center with an 89. Ian Platfoot shot 89 and Carson Regula and Lucas Hartle each shot 96.

Noel Petersen led Lehman Catholic with a 96. Hezekiah Bezy shot 103, John Gagnet shot 124 and Taylor Geise shot 134.

Anna’s Bryce Cobb swings during the SCAL boys golf tournament on Sept. 17 at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney. Cobb finished first in the Division III sectional tournament on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_DSC_1764.jpg Anna’s Bryce Cobb swings during the SCAL boys golf tournament on Sept. 17 at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club in Sidney. Cobb finished first in the Division III sectional tournament on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Botkins, Anna, Fairlawn earn district berths

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

