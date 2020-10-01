Tuesday scoreboard: Botkins, Sidney volleyball earn nonconference wins

PLAYER OF THE DAY
Paige Doseck, Botkins
Botkins senior middle hitter Paige Doseck had 15 kills in the squad’s 25-6, 25-8, 25-12 nonconference win over Ridgemont on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Sidney 3, West Carrollton 0: 25-16, 26-20, 25-20.
Fort Loramie 3, Anna 0: 25-24, 25-20, 25-15.
Russia 3, Fairlawn 0: 25-15, 25-17, 25-15.
Jackson Center 3, Houston 0: 25-14, 25-22, 25-21.
Botkins 3, Ridgemont 0: 15-6, 26-8, 25-12.
New Bremen 3, Lima Bath 0: 25-9, 25-13, 25-16.
Fort Recovery 3, Versailles 0: 25-18, 25-22, 25-14.
BOYS SOCCER
Sidney 5, Piqua 1: Goals- Carson Taylor 2, Michael Koester 2, Josh Webster 1. Assists- Jaden Humphrey 1, Austin Kennedy 1, Josh Webster 1. Saves- Clay Boberg 18.
Cincinnati Summit Country Day 4, Botkins 1: Goals- Noah Schnieder 1. Assists- Zane Paul 1. Saves- Carson Motter 6.
Yellow Springs 7, Jackson Center 1: Goals- not reported.
Spencerville 12, Jackson Center 0.
Not reported: Lehman Catholic at Newton.
GIRLS SOCCER
Anna 5, Botkins 0: Goals- Tanner Spangler 2, Madison Romanonski 1, Megan Diekmann 1, Abbie McEldowney 1. Assists- Ella Doseck 1, Chloe Baughmann 1, Tanner Spangler 1, Abbie McEldowney 1, Jayce Billing 1. Saves- Brielle Collier- 6.
Lehman Catholic 4, Delphos St. John’s 0: Goals- not reported.
BOYS GOLF
Xenia 167, Sidney 194.
GIRLS TENNIS
Sidney 3, Xenia 2: 1s- Kara Mays won 6-1, 6-0. 2s- Allison Fultz won 6-2, 6-1. 3s- Jenna Grieshop won 6-0, 6-0. 1d- Desarae Miller and Alyssa Echols lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. 2d- Breanna Mullennix and Alyssa Smith lost 6-1, 6-0.
