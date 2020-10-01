Wednesday scoreboard: Sidney boys golf edges Piqua 181-182

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Nick Zerkle, Sidney

Sidney senior Nick Zerkle had an eagle on the No. 9 hole at Echo Hiils Golf Course in Piqua on Tuesday, which played a big role in the Yellow Jackets edging Piqua 181-182 in an MVL match. Zerkle finished with a 44. It was the last match of the season for Sidney, which finishes 5-9 overall and 3-6 in MVL play, good for a third-place finish in the Valley Division.