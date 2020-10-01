Wednesday scoreboard: Sidney boys golf edges Piqua 181-182

PLAYER OF THE DAY
Nick Zerkle, Sidney
Sidney senior Nick Zerkle had an eagle on the No. 9 hole at Echo Hiils Golf Course in Piqua on Tuesday, which played a big role in the Yellow Jackets edging Piqua 181-182 in an MVL match. Zerkle finished with a 44. It was the last match of the season for Sidney, which finishes 5-9 overall and 3-6 in MVL play, good for a third-place finish in the Valley Division.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sidney 10, Stebbins 0: Goals- Khia McMillen 2, Lexee Brewer 2, Kyleigh Spade 2, MaKayla Dillinger 1, Lainie Fair 1, Lauren Barker 1, Jaycee Roach 1. Assists- Khia McMillen 3, MaKayla Dillinger 2, Kyleigh Spade 2, Kimora Johnson 2, Olivia Barga 1. Saves- MaKayla Hurey 2.
BOYS GOLF
Sidney 181, Piqua 182: Sidney medalist- Kaden Abbott, 38.
GIRLS TENNIS
Greenville 4, Sidney 1: 1s- Kara Mays lost 6-0, 6-0. 2s- Allison Fultz won 7-5, 6-2. 3s- Jenna Grieshop lost 6-0, 6-1. 1d- Desarae Miller and Alyssa Echols lost 6-4, 6-1. 2d- Breanna Mullennix and Alyssa Smith lost 6-0, 6-0.
Celina 5, Lehman Catholic 0: 1s- Liann Trahey lost 6-2, 6-2. 2s- Annie Stiver lost 6-0, 6-1. 3s- Mary Lins lost 7-5, 6-2. 1d- Macie Verdier and Taylor Reineke lost 6-1, 6-2. 2d- Lilly Williams and Carriane Rindler lost 6-0, 6-0.
