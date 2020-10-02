Girls golf: Fort Loramie, Versailles advance to districts

WEBSTER — Mother Nature gave it her best shot, with wind and rain in the elements at the Division II girls golf sectional tournament on Wednesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

But Fort Loramie and Versailles were more than up to the challenge.

Versailles carded a 386 and was the leader in the clubhouse much of the day, before Fort Loramie came in late with a 380 to win the sectional and earn a district berth. Ben Logan came in late with a 382, dropping the Tigers to third.

The top four squads earn district berths, so the Tigers will join Fort Loramie in the D-III district tournament on Wednesday at Pipestone Golf Course.

“We set a goal to shoot under 390,” Versailles coach Nicci Keiser said. “The girls accomplished that goal. There was wind and rain. I know Pipestone is a long course, but the girls would prefer to play that course, instead of playing on their home course.”

Fort Loramie’s Eva Bolin finished first with an 82. She shot a 36 on the front nine and an 82 on the back nine.

Rheese Voisard shot 94 for Fort Loramie while Aubrey Turner shot 100 and Megan Eilerman shot 104.

Cayla Batten led the way for the Tigers, finishing second overall with an 88 after carding 41 on the front nine, before coming in with 47.

“To be honest, I wasn’t thinking about medalist at all,” Batten said. “I was thinking about the team and getting our goal. We felt like we should do well, playing on our home course. I did (play solid all day) for the most. I still had a few rough holes. But, my teammates and coaches helped me through it.”

Jayla Pothast had a 95, Maddie Durham carded a 99, Lindsay Cotner came in with 104 and Emma Garrison had a 107.

Russia finished sixth with a 443 and Riverside finished eighth with a 454.

The top four individuals not on a qualifying team earn individual district berths, and two area players punched district tickets in that fashion: Botkins’ Lydia Dietz and Russia’s MaKenna Borchers. Dietz shot a 94 and tied for sixth overall while Borchers shot 95 and tied for eighth.

Aside from Borchers, Eliza Gariety shot 104 for the Raiders while Makena Hoying shot 114 and Lily Fullenkamp shot 130.

Mia Stallard led Riverside with a 99. Sasha Stotler shot 113, Malaina Jenkins shot 120 and Rozlyn Estep shot 122.

Dietz was one of two golfers competing individually for Botkins. Anna and Houston also had players compete individually.

Anna’s Mallory Havenar shot 113 and Ava Pettit shot 120. Botkins’ Madelyn Koenig shot 123. Houston’s Jillian Parsley shot 107.

