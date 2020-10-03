Area football roundup: New Bremen, Minster, Riverside win conference games

NEW BREMEN — New Bremen jumped out to a big lead in the first half and cruised from there to a 36-7 victory over Versailles in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Cardinal Stadium.

Wyatt Dicke intercepted a pass by Versailles quarterback Carson Bey and returned it to the 27-yard line midway through the first quarter, and Mitchell Hays threw a 23-yard TD pass to Zach Bertke three plays later. Owen Gabel missed the extra point attempt, but the Cardinals had a 6-0 lead with 5:19 left.

Hays threw a 46-yard TD pass to Branxton Krauss with 3:55 left, which boosted the lead to 12-0 after Gabel had an extra point try blocked.

Versailles cut the lead to 12-7 with 5:10 left in the second quarter when Bey ran in from three yards out, but Hays ran 67 yards for a touchdown 17 seconds later to boost the lead to 19-7. He threw a 6-yard TD to Dan Homan with 36 seconds left to increase the lead to 26-7 by halftime.

Gabel made a 32-yard field goal late in the third quarter to boost the lead to 29-7 and Hays finished the game’s scoring with a 12-yard TD run with 6:36 left in the fourth.

New Bremen had 399 yards of offense while Versailles had 168.

Hays completed 10-of-16 passes for 143 yards with three touchdowns and ran for 152 yards on 13 carries.

Bertke finished with 68 rushing yards on 12 carries and Homan had 50 receiving yards on five catches. Kyle Tenkman led the team with five tackles and made one interception.

Bey completed 7-of-17 passes for 53 yards and ran for a team-high 40 yards on 17 carries.

Neither New Bremen (4-2) nor Versailles (4-2) will play next week during the first week of the playoffs. Both squads finished high enough in their respective regions to earn first-round byes, and both will host second-round playoff games the following week.

Tri-Village 60, Fort Loramie 43

The Redskins’ starting defensive players had allowed one touchdown through the first five games, but the squad couldn’t stop undefeated Tri-Village in the Cross County Conference championship game on Friday in Fort Loramie.

Layne Sarver and Reed Wehr combined to score nine touchdowns for the Patriots, which scored the last 18 points.

Fort Loramie senior quarterback Collin Moore scored on a short TD run late in the third quarter and Mack Fortman made the extra point to give the Redskins a 43-42 lead.

But Sarver, a senior quarterback, scored on a TD in the final seconds of the third, then added another short TD run with 8:36 left in the third to boost the lead to 54-43.

Moore threw three touchdown passes and ran for one. Max Hoying also ran for a TD.

The loss broke a 27-game winning streak in Cross County Conference contests for Fort Loramie, which won the conference’s title in 2018 and 2019 and had won most league games the last three years with running-clock margins. One of the squad’s running-clock wins last season was a 47-6 Week 7 win over the Patriots, which played their first varsity season five years ago.

Fort Loramie (5-1) won’t play next week during the first week of the playoffs. The Redskins earned the No. 2 seed in Division VII, Region 28 and will host either Troy Christian or Ridgemont in a first-round game on Oct. 16.

Coldwater 40, Anna 0

The Rockets couldn’t keep up with the undefeated Cavaliers in a MAC game on Friday in Coldwater.

Coldwater built a 27-0 by halftime and ran away from there.

Coldwater had 334 total yards, with 175 on the ground. The Cavaliers had 19 first downs while Anna had seven.

Coldwater quarterback Myles Blasingame completed 7-of-10 passes for 125 yards with three touchdowns and ran for 77 yards and one TD on 10 carries.

Anna had only 84 total yards, with 53 on the ground. Kholten Carey completed 6-of-16 passes for 31 yards while Hunter Schmidt led the team with 12 rushing yards on nine carries.

The Rockets (1-5) will host Miami East in a first-round playoff game next Saturday.

Minster 62, Parkway 20

Minster quarterback Johnny Nixon threw four touchdown passes and ran for four more to help the Wildcats roll past Parkway in a MAC game on Friday at Rockford.

Nixon completed 14-of-17 passes for 218 yards and led the squad with 79 rushing yards on seven carries.

Conner Albers led the Wildcats with 101 rushing yards on 13 carries while Dominic Miller ran for 70 yards and one touchdown on nine carries.

Adam Ketner had four catches for 86 yards with one TD. Jack Kohne caught a 45-yard TD pass, Austin Wellman had 43 receiving yards and one TD and Phil Trzaska had 40 receiving yards and one TD.

Trazaska had an interception and Ketner had one fumble recovery.

Minster had 505 total yards of offense, 287 of which came on the ground. Parkway had 229 total yards, with 136 rushing.

The Wildcats (2-4) will host Delphos Jefferson in a first-round playoff game on Saturday.

Riverside 34, Hardin Northern 26

Riverside senior running back Kale Long set a school record with 366 rushing yards to help the Pirates earn a Northwest Central Conference win on Friday in Dola.

Long amassed his record yardage on 31 carries and scored all of the team’s five touchdowns. He also had 11 tackles and one fumble recovery, as did Kyle Robinson. Deven Frilling had two interceptions.

The Pirates had 416 total yards of offense.

The Polar Bears had 345 total yards, with 190 on the ground. Owen Wetherill had 123 yards rushing on 31 carries and 97 yards receiving on five catches.

Riverside (5-1) won’t play next week during the first week of the playoffs. The Pirates earned the No. 5 seed in Division VII, Region 28 and will host either Lockland or Manchester in a first-round game on Oct. 16.

Lima Perry at Lehman Catholic, postponed

The Cavaliers postponed their homecoming contest, which was scheduled for Saturday night, due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.

Lehman is scheduled to face South Charleston Southeastern in a playoff game on Friday.

Fort Loramie loses CCC championship game to Tri-Village

