Saturday scoreboard: Riverside’s Sanford surpasses 1,000 career assists

Riverside senior outside hitter/setter Lauryn Sanford reached 1,000 career assists in a 3-1 win at Covington on Saturday. Sanford ranks first on the team with 245 kills this season and ranks second with 181 kills, 20 aces, 60 blocks and 175 digs.

CROSS COUNTRY

Fort Loramie girls 1st, Versailles 2nd at Botkins Best in West: Fort Loramie, 1, 33; Versailles, 2, 71; Anna, 3, 83; Botkins, 4, 96; Houston, 6 170; Jackson Center DNP; Fairlawn DNP; Russia DNP; Lehman Catholic DNP; Riverside DNP.

Fort Loramie top runner- Olivia Borchers, 1, 19:16. Versailles top runner- Meredith Barga, 5, 20:01. Anna top runner- Bethany Althauser, 8, 20:11. Botkins top runner- Brittany Arnold, 2, 19:28. Houston top runner- Alicia Crawford, 22, 21:32.

Jackson Center top runner- Ariana Gross, 89, 28:18. Fairlawn top runner- Myla Cox, 27, 21:50. Russia top runner- Eva Goubeaux, 39, 22:50. Lehman Catholic top runner- Maggie Bezy, 45, 23:10. Riverside top runner- Ava Klingler, 76, 26:33.

Anna boys 2nd, Botkins 3rd at Botkins Best in West: Anna, 2, 59; Botkins 3, 73; Fort Loramie, 4, 73; Versailles, 5, 156; Houston, 6, 159; Jackson Center, 8, 212; Fairlawn DNP; Lehman Catholic DNP; Russia DNP.

Anna top runner- Hayden Schmidt, 1, 16:18. Botkins top runner- Alan Fullenkamp, 3, 16:44. Fort Loramie top runner- Colten Gasson, 2, 16:22. Versailles top runner- Noah Shimp, 22, 17:55. Houston top runner- Hunter Mowery, 18, 17:45.

Jackson Center top runner- Kellen Reichert, 8, 17:08. Fairlawn top runner- Dominic Davis, 40, 18:43. Lehman Catholic top runner- Scott Petersen, 105, 22:09. Russia top runner- Jonathan Bell, 56, 19:38.

Sidney boys, girls 1st at West Carrollton quad meet: Boys top runner- Aidan Tangeman, 17:43. Girls top runner- Emily Fleming, 21:36.

VOLLEYBALL

Anna 3, Lehman Catholic 0: 25-22, 27-25, 25-18.

Russia 3, Jackson Center 0: 24-26, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20.

Newton 3, Houston 2: 17-25, 25-18, 25-18, 17-25, 25-9.

Fairlawn 3, Mississinawa Valley 0: 25-6, 25-17, 25-13.

Minster 3, Botkins 0: 25-20, 25-23, 25-15.

Riverside 3, Covington 0: 25-11, 23-25, 26-24, 25-18.

Versailles 3, Arcanum 0: 25-6, 25-9, 25-19.

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Marys 1, Anna 0.

BOYS SOCCER

Newton 6, Lehman Catholic 0.

West Liberty-Salem 8, Fairlawn 1.

Riverside players pose after a win over Covington on Saturday. Lauryn Sanford reached 1,000 career assists in the win. Lauryn Sanford

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

