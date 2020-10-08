Girls golf: Season comes to close for area teams

CENTERVILLE — Sidney’s girls golf team’s season came to an end in the Division I sectional tournament on Wednesday at Yankee Trace Golf Club.

It was the second full season for the program. Sidney had a 444 team score in the sectional tournament, which is a program record for an 18-hole team score and bested the previous record by 35 strokes.

Evie Schwepe led Sidney with a 100. Cheyanne Bolden shot 103, Lily Blosser shot 117 and Cassie Trudeau shot 124. Schwepe’s score is a program record for an 18-hole individual score.

“It has been a great year and I could not be any prouder of these ladies,” Sidney coach Joe Spangler said.

The Yellow Jackets finished 15th out of 22 teams in the sectional tournament. They finished 4-12 in match play in regular season and finished second out of three squads in the MVL Valley Division.

Fort Loramie, Russia’s Borchers narrowly miss state berths

Fort Loramie fell 10 strokes short of a state berth in the Div. II district tournament on Wednesday at PipeStone Golf Course in Miamisburg.

The Redskins finished third out of 12 teams with a 365 team score, 10 strokes behind second-place Middletown Fenwick. The top two teams and the top two individual finishers not on a qualifying team earn a state berth.

Russia junior Makenna Borchers just missed out on qualifying as an individual. She shot an 84, which is a school record for an individual 18-hole score.

Borchers finished tied for seventh overall. Three players tied for fourth with an 83 and faced off in a playoff hole for two state berths.

Eva Bolin led Fort Loramie with an 85 and tied for ninth overall. Rheese Voisard shot 88, Aubrey Turner shot 93 and Megan Eilerman shot 99.

Versailles finished fifth with a 375. Maddie Durham led the team with an 88 while Cayla Batten shot 89, Lindsay Cotner shot 93 and Jayla Pothast shot 105.

Botkins sophomore Lydia Dietz tied for 41st overall by shooting a 99.

Sidney competes in D-I sectional, Fort Loramie, Versailles compete in D-II district

