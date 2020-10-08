Posted on by

Wednesday scoreboard: Sidney girls soccer beats Xenia 5-2


Khia McMillen

Khia McMillen


PLAYER OF THE DAY

Khia McMillen, Sidney

Sidney senior forward Khia McMillen scored one goal and had one assist in the Yellow Jackets’ 5-2 win over Xenia on Wednesday. McMillen ranks fourth overall in the Miami Valley League with 17 goals and is tied for sixth with 10 assists.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sidney 5, Xenia 2: Goals- Khia McMillen 1, MaKayla Dillinger 1, Lauren Barker 1, Lainie Fair 1, Kyleigh Spade 1. Assists- Lauren Barker 1, MaKayla Dillinger 1, Khia McMillen 1, Jadah McMillen 1, Kimora Johnson 1. Saves- MaKayla Hurey, 4.

Khia McMillen
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_DSC_5668.jpgKhia McMillen

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Khia McMillen, Sidney

Sidney senior forward Khia McMillen scored one goal and had one assist in the Yellow Jackets’ 5-2 win over Xenia on Wednesday. McMillen ranks fourth overall in the Miami Valley League with 17 goals and is tied for sixth with 10 assists.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.