Wednesday scoreboard: Sidney girls soccer beats Xenia 5-2

PLAYER OF THE DAY
Khia McMillen, Sidney
Sidney senior forward Khia McMillen scored one goal and had one assist in the Yellow Jackets’ 5-2 win over Xenia on Wednesday. McMillen ranks fourth overall in the Miami Valley League with 17 goals and is tied for sixth with 10 assists.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sidney 5, Xenia 2: Goals- Khia McMillen 1, MaKayla Dillinger 1, Lauren Barker 1, Lainie Fair 1, Kyleigh Spade 1. Assists- Lauren Barker 1, MaKayla Dillinger 1, Khia McMillen 1, Jadah McMillen 1, Kimora Johnson 1. Saves- MaKayla Hurey, 4.
