Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Count Hoying among fans of Padres skipper

Fort Loramie outfielder Jared Hoying was drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2010. At that same time, current San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler was working his way through the Rangers organization on the player development side. He began as a Dominican summer league coach and manager, had various minor league coordination duties, and was a coach and assistant general manager with the big club. Tingler interviewed for the Rangers managerial job after the 2018 season and landed the San Diego position a year later.

Through all those different duties, Jayce’s honest, personal, and outreaching style allowed him to connect with Hoying and many others who pursued the big league dream.

Last Friday Tingler’s Padres had minimal choices for a starting pitcher against the St. Louis Cardinals in the decisive third game of the “wild card” opening playoff round. He decided that it would be a “bullpen game” manned totally by relievers. Versailles grad Craig Stammen opened the game and was followed by eight others who combined for a unique and unexpected shutout. Craig got five outs and so did one other Padre hurler. The remaining seven guys combined to get the other 17 outs.

“We banked on the man. He’s one of the leaders of this clubhouse,” said the manager of his opening pitcher who hadn’t started a game since his early days with the Washington Nationals. The move to pitch the game by committee was roundly criticized until it worked.

After the game I remembered that Jared had once mentioned Tingler to me in a very favorable context. I sent a note to Hoying and he responded quickly. “Jayce Tingler…where do I start…” he began. It then became apparent that Jared Hoying both likes and deeply respects Jayce Tingler, who won’t turn 40 until next month and never played above the mid-minor leagues, primarily as a center fielder.

“He knew the guys throughout the system and would take time to ask how we were doing both mentally and physically. He truly cared and would always tell you the truth whether it was favorable or unfavorable. That trait is rare.” Jayce’s ability to relate to young prospects was expanded by being able to speak Spanish.

Tingler got to the big club in 2015 while Hoying made it to the Rangers for parts of the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Before the 2018 campaign, Shelby County’s first major leaguer received a lucrative offer to ply his trade in South Korea, and sought the advice of Jayce Tingler. “He told me to make the move if the money was life changing.” Jared spent almost three seasons overseas and hopes to return to American pro baseball in 2021.

“He had a very big influence on my career with the Rangers,” Hoying saluted to conclude his glowing comments about the Missouri native.

The coming off-season might be the time to again call Jayce Tingler for some honest advice.

Stammen the golfer

Playoff commentator, Atlanta legend, and Hall of Famer Chipper Jones mentioned during a recent telecast that Craig Stammen had beaten him on the golf course. Turns out that it happened more than once.

While still playing, Jones had become a good friend and golfing partner of Braves first baseman Adam LaRoche. When LaRoche joined Washington, he and Stammen became golfing buddies and would hook up with the retired Jones when the Nationals came to play in Atlanta.

“One time we were standing on the tenth tee when Chipper used his driver to give Adam a batting tip,” Craig remembered from Texas earlier this week prior to the National League Division Series. “Adam hit two homers that night against the Braves.”

Sports Extra appears each Friday. A media member for 45 years, Dave Ross is a lifelong baseball fan.

