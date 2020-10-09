Girls tennis: Sidney’s Kara Mays earns district berth

TROY — Sidney first singles player Kara Mays is the only area player that earned a district berth during sectional tournaments earlier this week at Troy Community Park.

Mays, a junior, earned the No. 2 seed in the Division I sectional, which was played on Wednesday. After a first-round bye, she beat Tecumseh’s Emilee Jackson 6-3, 6-2, Wayne’s Renee McNight 6-2, 6-1 and Stebbins’ Olivia Holt 6-3, 6-2 to advance to a sectional final and clinch a district berth.

It’s the second consecutive district berth for Mays, who will face Tecumseh’s Olivia Walrath in a sectional final match on Saturday morning in Troy. She’ll play in the district tournament next week at ATP Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Also in singles, Sidney’s Jenna Grieshop beat Butler’s Jenna Sutter 6-0, 7-6 in a first-round match and followed with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Piqua’s Paige Stumpff but lost to Walrath 6-1, 6-0 in a third-round match.

Sidney’s Allison Fultz earned a first-round bye and beat Xenia’s Allison Bogan 6-2, 6-2 in a second-round match but lost to Northmont’s Aubrey Ferrell 6-2, 6-2 in a third-round match.

In doubles, Sidney’s Breanna Mullennix and Desarae Miller earned a first-round bye and then lost to Tecumseh’s Jessica Shampton and Mackee Miller 6-1, 6-0 in the second round. Alyssa Echols and Cierra Mullennix lost 6-2, 6-2 to Fairborn’s Kenzie Taylor and Alyssa Carter in a first-round match.

No Lehman Catholic player advanced during the Division II sectional tournament on Tuesday in Troy.

In singles, Madi Gleason defeated Urbana’s Shelly Johnson 6-0, 6-0 before falling to Milton-Union’s Maggie Black 6-2, 6-0.

Mary Lins defeated Urbana’s Jazmine Collins 6-1, 6-0 before falling to Bellefontaine’s Courtney Sims 6-0, 6-0. Lilly Williams defeated Urbana’s Maddy Skelton 6-0, 6-0 before falling to Milton-Union’s Ellie Coate 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Annie Stiver and Liann Trahey lost to Northwestern’s Kate Pederson and Kate Tanner 6-2, 6-2, and Macie Verdier and Taylor Reineke lost to Greenville’s Sadie Lance and Sarah Savoy 7-6 (6), 6-0.

Lehman Catholic’s Madi Gleason hits a backhand during the Division II sectional tournament on Tuesday at Troy Community Park. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_100620jb_leh_madigleason-2.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Madi Gleason hits a backhand during the Division II sectional tournament on Tuesday at Troy Community Park. Josh Brown | AIM Media Midwest Sidney’s Kara Mays hits during the Division I sectional tournament on Wednesday at Troy Community Park. Mays earned her second consecutive district berth on Wednesday and will wrap up sectional play on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_100720jb_sid_karamays-2.jpg Sidney’s Kara Mays hits during the Division I sectional tournament on Wednesday at Troy Community Park. Mays earned her second consecutive district berth on Wednesday and will wrap up sectional play on Saturday. Josh Brown | AIM Media Midwest

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Miami Valley Today sports editor Josh Brown contributed to this article. Brown can be reached at jbrown@aimmediamidwest.com.

