Area football roundup: Lehman Catholic falls to Southeastern in playoff opener

PIQUA — Early missed extra points hurt Lehman Catholic in a 21-19 loss to South Charleston Southeastern in a Division VII, Region 28 playoff game on Friday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua.

Tanner Stoops scored on a 27-yard run in the first quarter to give the Trojans a 7-0 lead. Lehman Catholic’s Nathan Sollmann scored on a 20-yard run in the second quarter, but Joshua George’s extra-point attempt was no good, allowing Southeastern to maintain the lead at halftime at 7-6.

Stoops scored on a 56-yard run in the third quarter to boost the lead to 14-6. Lehman quarterback Michael McFarland scored on a 14-yard run, but George’s extra-point attempt was no good, which allowed the Trojans to keep a two-point lead.

Thomas Sulfridge returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards to give Southeastern a 21-12 lead. Sollmann scored on a 25-yard run late in the third, and George made the extra-point attempt to close the gap to two points. The Cavaliers couldn’t pull closer in the fourth, though.

Southeastern had 189 yards of offense, 183 of which came on the ground. Stoops gained 161 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Lehman had 250 yards of offense, all of which came on the ground.

The No. 19 seed Trojans (3-4) will travel to face No. 3 New Bremen (4-2) in a second-round playoff game this Friday.

Lehman (2-3) has two more regular-season games currently scheduled. The Cavaliers are slated to travel to Upper Scioto Valley this Friday and to Waynesfield-Goshen next Friday.

Pandora-Gilboa 42, Minster 0

The Wildcats quickly scheduled a nonconference game at Pandora-Gilboa in the middle of last week after Delphos Jefferson forfeited their originally scheduled playoff matchup.

The Rockets gave Minster a tune-up for the playoffs. They amassed 313 yards of offense and held the Wildcats to 92 in a blowout victory in Pandora.

After a scoreless first quarter, Sam Burkholder scored on a short run early in the second quarter, and Bryce Basinger followed by catching a 45-yard TD pass from Silas Schmenk late in the quarter to extend the lead to 14-0 at halftime.

Pandora-Gilboa ran away in the third quarter. Reid Liechty scored on a 20-yard run, then Ethan Luginbill scored on a 51-yard run to boost the lead to 28-0. Tanner Liechty scored on a 12-yard run in the fourth threw a 9-yard TD pass to Colin Harris to finish the game’s scoring.

Dominic Miller led Minster with 65 rushing yards on 12 carries. The team managed 82 total yards on 38 carries, and Johnny Nixon completed 1-of-7 passes for 10 yards.

Minster, which has a 3-5 record after Friday’s loss and Saturday’s forfeit win, will travel to Allen East for a Division VI playoff game this Saturday.

