Monday scoreboard: Lehman Catholic, Fairlawn volleyball lose nonconference matches

PLAYER OF THE DAY
Reese Geise, Lehman Catholic
Lehman senior outside hitter Reese Geise had 33 kills, eight total blocks and 22 digs in a 3-1 loss to Miami East on Monday. Geise has accumulated 414 kills, 280 digs and 76 total blocks this season.
VOLLEYBALL
Miami East 3, Lehman Catholic 1: 27-29, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18. Lehman Catholic leaders: Kills- Reese Geise, 33. Aces- Taylor Geise, 4. Blocks- Reese Geise, 8. Digs- Pyper Sharkins, 24. Assists- Megan Carlisle, 18.
St. Henry 3, Fairlawn 0: 25-15, 25-8, 25-16. Fairlawn leaders: Kills- Addison Swearingen, 6. Digs- Addison Swearingen, 9. Assists- Taylor Lessing, 17.
Minster 3, Bluffton 0: 25-18, 25-8, 25-18. Minster leaders: Kills- Alyssa Niemeyer, 7. Aces- Jayden Clune, 7. Digs: Ava Sharp, 12. Assists: Jayden Clune, 19.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sidney 1, Troy 1: Game called at halftime due to thunderstorm. Goals- Kyleigh Spade, 1. Assists- Jadah McMillen, 1.
