Posted on by

Monday scoreboard: Lehman Catholic, Fairlawn volleyball lose nonconference matches


Reese Geise

Reese Geise


PLAYER OF THE DAY

Reese Geise, Lehman Catholic

Lehman senior outside hitter Reese Geise had 33 kills, eight total blocks and 22 digs in a 3-1 loss to Miami East on Monday. Geise has accumulated 414 kills, 280 digs and 76 total blocks this season.

VOLLEYBALL

Miami East 3, Lehman Catholic 1: 27-29, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18. Lehman Catholic leaders: Kills- Reese Geise, 33. Aces- Taylor Geise, 4. Blocks- Reese Geise, 8. Digs- Pyper Sharkins, 24. Assists- Megan Carlisle, 18.

St. Henry 3, Fairlawn 0: 25-15, 25-8, 25-16. Fairlawn leaders: Kills- Addison Swearingen, 6. Digs- Addison Swearingen, 9. Assists- Taylor Lessing, 17.

Minster 3, Bluffton 0: 25-18, 25-8, 25-18. Minster leaders: Kills- Alyssa Niemeyer, 7. Aces- Jayden Clune, 7. Digs: Ava Sharp, 12. Assists: Jayden Clune, 19.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sidney 1, Troy 1: Game called at halftime due to thunderstorm. Goals- Kyleigh Spade, 1. Assists- Jadah McMillen, 1.

Reese Geise
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_DSC_5905.jpgReese Geise

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Reese Geise, Lehman Catholic

Lehman senior outside hitter Reese Geise had 33 kills, eight total blocks and 22 digs in a 3-1 loss to Miami East on Monday. Geise has accumulated 414 kills, 280 digs and 76 total blocks this season.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.