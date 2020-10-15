Volleyball: Fort Loramie earns top seed in Troy D-IV sectional

Fort Loramie is looking to make a return trip to the Division IV state match this season. The Redskins can almost be assured no opponent will get in their way of that goal at least until a district semifinal.

The Redskins (18-3) were voted the No. 1 seed in the Troy Div. IV sectional and won’t face an opponent with more than four wins until a district semifinal.

Russia (14-4) was voted the No. 2 seed and Jackson Center was voted the No. 3 seed, and both squads similarly have easy routes to district semifinals.

Volleyball teams across the state will begin tournament play next week. Like all other sports, there are significant changes this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Crowd size restrictions issued by state government officials don’t allow for gymnasiums to have more than 300 spectators at an event, and social distancing and other safety measures are supposed to be adhered to.

With the spectator restrictions, the OHSAA announced in September ticket sales for all fall sports tournaments will be sold online only and on a presale basis only. Tickets are not available to be purchased by the general public. Schools are issued special codes needed to buy tickets online and distribute the codes to team members, who pass them out to family and friends.

Riverside (19-1) was voted the No. 5 seed in the Troy D-IV sectional, which is played both at Troy and Covington High School. Fairlawn (9-9) was voted No. 8, Lehman Catholic (8-13) was voted No. 12, Botkins (7-13) was voted No. 13 and Houston (2-19) was voted No. 19.

Fort Loramie will open tournament play on Tuesday against No. 23 Triad and if victorious will face No. 22 Tri-County North in a second-round match. No. 7 seed Mechanicsburg (15-2) will likely be the Redskins’ district semifinal opponent. All matches will be played at Troy.

Russia will open tournament play on Tuesday against Mississinawa Valley and if victorious will face No. 21 Springfield Catholic Central in a second-round match. No. 9 Covington, No. 10 Troy Christian or No. 11 Southeastern will be the Raiders’ district semifinal opponent. All matches will be played at Covington.

Jackson Center will open tournament play on Wednesday against Springfield Emmanuel Christian and if victorious will face No. 16 Newton in a second-round match. No. 6 seed Franklin-Monroe (12-2) will likely be the Tigers’ district semifinal opponent. All matches will be played at Troy.

Riverside’s first tournament match will be a second-round matchup with Botkins on Oct. 24. Houston will face No. 4 Tri-Village (16-3) in a first-round match on Tuesday, and the winner will face Fairlawn in a second-round match on Oct. 24. The second-round winners will face off in a district semifinal. Al games will be played in Covington.

District finals are scheduled to be played on Oct. 31 in Troy. The district will produce three winners, and they and the winner of Northwest District 6 will play in regional semifinals on Nov. 5, with the regional final scheduled for two days later.

New Bremen No. 1 in Northwest D-IV District 6

Defending D-IV state champion New Bremen was voted the No. 1 seed in Northwest District 6 and likely will face No. 2 seed New Knoxville in a district final.

The Cardinals (19-2) will open tournament play by hosting No. 10 Ridgemont or No. 11 Upper Scioto Valley in a second-round match on Thursday and if victorious will host either No. 4 Lima Temple Christian or No. 5 Ada in a district semifinal.

The Rangers (18-0) will open tournament play by hosting either No. 6 Waynesfield-Goshen or No. 7 Arlington on Thursday and if victorious will host either No. 3 seed Minster (13-7) or No. 9 Hardin Northern in a district semifinal.

If New Bremen and New Knoxville both advance to a district final, the Cardinals will host the matchup on Oct. 29. The Rangers beat New Bremen 25-22, 26-24, 25-22 in a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Tuesday in New Knoxville.

Versailles 3rd, Anna ninth in Dayton D-III

Versailles (7-12) earned the No. 3 seed in the Dayton Div. III sectional while Anna (7-12) was voted the No. 9 seed. All of the teams’ postseason matches will be played at Brookville High School.

The Tigers are scheduled to open tournament play on Wednesday against No. 18 Greenon while the Rockets will open postseason play on Thursday against No. 4 West Liberty-Salem.

Sidney 17th in Dayton D-I

Sidney (4-15) was voted the No. 17 seed in the Dayton Div. I sectional. The Yellow Jackets will open tournament play at Centerville on Tuesday against Vandalia-Butler, which they lost two twice in regular season in Miami Valley League play.

Fort Loramie’s McKenzie Hoelscher spikes the ball as Jackson Center’s Elena Platfoot tries to block during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Sept. 24 at Jackson Center. The Redskins, which advanced to the Division IV state final match last year, earned the top seed in the Troy sectional. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_DSC_9728-2-1-4.jpg Fort Loramie’s McKenzie Hoelscher spikes the ball as Jackson Center’s Elena Platfoot tries to block during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Sept. 24 at Jackson Center. The Redskins, which advanced to the Division IV state final match last year, earned the top seed in the Troy sectional. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Russia voted No. 2 seed, Jackson Center voted No. 3

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

