Cross country: Anna boys, Fort Loramie girls win SCAL titles

BOTKINS — Anna’s boys cross country team and Fort Loramie’s girls cross country each finished first in the Shelby County Athletic League meet on Saturday to earn conference titles.

Anna’s boys finished first with a 48 team score, three sports above second-place Botkins. Fort Loramie finished third, Russia finished fourth, Houston finished fifth and Jackson Center finished sixth. Fairlawn didn’t have enough runners for a team score.

Fort Loramie’s girls ran away with the race and finished with a 24 while Botkins was second with a 62. Anna finished third, Russia finished fourth and Houston finished fifth. Jackson Center and Fairlawn didn’t have enough runners for a team score.

The top seven runners in each race earn first team all-SCAL honors, while those who finish eighth through 14th earn second-team honors.

Anna’s Hayden Schmidt won the boys race by finishing in 16:08, 30 seconds ahead of teammate Jacob Robinson, who was second in 16:38.3.

Also finishing in the top seven to earn first team all-SCAL honors were Fort Loramie’s Colten Gasson (3rd, 16:38.6), Botkins’ Alan Fullenkamp (4th, 16:39) Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert (5th, 16:57), Fort Loramie’s Colin Gasson (6th, 16:59) and Anna’s Lucas Smith (7th, 17:18).

Fort Loramie’s Trey Ranly (8th, 17:22.3), Russia’s Nicholas Caldwell (9th, 17:22.6) Botkins’ Keaton Schnippel (10th, 17:23.4), Botkins’ Parker Schnippel (11th, 17:23.6), Botkins’ Carter Pleiman (12th, 17:26.4), Houston’s Hunter Mowery (13th, 17:26.9) and Botkins’ Collin Watterson (14th, 17:27) earned second-team honors.

Botkins’ Brittany Arnold won the girls race by finishing in 19:12, one second ahead of Fort Loramie’s Claire Rethman, who was second in 19:13.

Also finishing in the top seven to earn first team all-SCAL honors were Fort Loramie’s Liv Borchers (3rd, 19:25), Fort Loramie’s Dani Eilerman (4th, 19:59), Anna’s Grace Bensman (5th, 20:06), Botkins’ Emma Koenig (6th, 20:10) and Fort Loramie’s Ava Turner (7th, 20:16).

Fort Loramie’s Corynn Heitkamp (8th, 20:17), Russia’s Becca Seger (9th, 20:24), Fort Loramie’s Colleen Borchers (10th, 20:36), Fort Loramie’s Caitlyn Gasson (11th, 20:41), Anna’s Bethany Althauser (12th, 20:44), Fort Loramie’s Angel Rodriguez (13th, 21:04) and Anna’s Kaylie Kipp (14th, 21:06.1) earned second-team honors.

Sidney wins MVL Valley Division titles

Sidney’s boys and girls cross country teams won Miami Valley League Valley Division titles in the league’s cross country meet on Saturday in Sidney.

The boys team finished fifth in overall league standings out of the eight total teams that raced on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets edged Greenville 131-138 for the Valley Division title.

Sidney sophomore Gavin Musser finished 17th overall in the boys race in 17:17.

The girls team finished fifth in overall league standings out of the nine total teams that raced on Saturday. Sidney freshman Emily Fleming led the squad by finishing seventh overall in 20:34.

Minster boys, girls 1st at MAC meet

Minster’s boys and girls cross country squads won Midwest Athletic Conference titles in the league’s meet on Saturday in Coldwater.

The boys squad finished first with 21 points, way ahead of second-place Versailles, which had 78. New Bremen was fourth.

Minster’s Alex Albers finished first overall in 16:24. Joseph Slonkosky was third in 17:19.24, Jack Grieshop was fourth in 17:19.70, Jim Trzaska was sixth in 17:41 and Ryan Halpin was seventh in 17:46.

Versailles’ Matt Cromwell finished 10th overall in 17:52.

Minster’s girls squad finished first with 21 points, way ahead of Fort Recovery, which was second with 78. Versailles (80) was third and New Bremen was fourth.

Minster’s Ella Boate finished first in 18:44. Maggie Hemmelgarn was third in 19:38, Taylor Roth was fourth in 19:43, Mason Pohl was fifth in 19:44 and Chaney Cedarleaf was eighth in 20:13.

Versailles’ Meredith Barga finished seventh in 19:50. New Bremen’s Chloe Homan was ninth in 20:15.

Lehman, Riverside individuals compete at NWCC meet

Neither Lehman Catholic nor Riverside had enough runners to earn team scores in the Northwest Central Conference meet on Saturday at Waynesfield-Goshen.

Lehman’s Scott Petersen finished 22nd overall in the boys race by finishing in 22:27. Riverside had no boys runners.

Riverside’s Ava Klingler finished ninth overall in the girls race by finishing in 25:08. Lehman had no girls runners.

Running at the front of the pack near the beginning of the girls race in the Shelby County Athletic League meet on Saturday at Botkins Community Park are, left to right, Botkins' Brittany Arnold, Fort Loramie's Dani Eilerman and Russia's Becca Seger. Arnold came in first place, Eilerman fourth place and Seger in ninth place.

Sidney boys, girls earn MVL Valley Division titles

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

ALL-SCAL CROSS COUNTRY TEAMS • Boys First team Hayden Schmidt, Anna Jacob Robinson, Anna Colten Gasson, Fort Loramie Alan Fullenkamp, Botkins Kellen Reichert, Jackson Center Colin Gasson, Fort Loramie Lucas Smith, Anna Runner of the Year: Hayden Schmidt Second team Trey Ranly, Fort Loramie Nicholas Caldwell, Russia Keaton Schnippel, Botkins Parker Schnippel, Botkins Carter Pleiman, Botkins Hunter Mowery, Houston Collin Watterson, Botkins • Girls First team Brittany Arnold, Botkins Claire Rethman, Fort Loramie Liv Borchers, Fort Loramie Dani Eilerman, Fort Loramie Grace Bensman, Anna Emma Koenig, Botkins Ava Turner, Fort Loramie Runner of the Year: Brittany Arnold Second team Corynn Heitkamp, Fort Loramie Becca Seger, Russia Colleen Borchers, Fort Loramie Caitlyn Gasson, Fort Loramie Bethany Althauser, Anna Angel Rodriguez, Fort Loramie Kaylie Kipp, Anna Teams are determined by race results in SCAL meet. The top seven runners are first team, while those who finish eighth through 14th area second team.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

