Cross country: Anna boys, Fort Loramie girls win SCAL titles

ALL-SCAL CROSS COUNTRY TEAMS
• Boys
First team
Hayden Schmidt, Anna
Jacob Robinson, Anna
Colten Gasson, Fort Loramie
Alan Fullenkamp, Botkins
Kellen Reichert, Jackson Center
Colin Gasson, Fort Loramie
Lucas Smith, Anna
Runner of the Year: Hayden Schmidt
Second team
Trey Ranly, Fort Loramie
Nicholas Caldwell, Russia
Keaton Schnippel, Botkins
Parker Schnippel, Botkins
Carter Pleiman, Botkins
Hunter Mowery, Houston
Collin Watterson, Botkins
• Girls
First team
Brittany Arnold, Botkins
Claire Rethman, Fort Loramie
Liv Borchers, Fort Loramie
Dani Eilerman, Fort Loramie
Grace Bensman, Anna
Emma Koenig, Botkins
Ava Turner, Fort Loramie
Runner of the Year: Brittany Arnold
Second team
Corynn Heitkamp, Fort Loramie
Becca Seger, Russia
Colleen Borchers, Fort Loramie
Caitlyn Gasson, Fort Loramie
Bethany Althauser, Anna
Angel Rodriguez, Fort Loramie
Kaylie Kipp, Anna
Teams are determined by race results in SCAL meet. The top seven runners are first team, while those who finish eighth through 14th area second team.
BOTKINS — Anna’s boys cross country team and Fort Loramie’s girls cross country each finished first in the Shelby County Athletic League meet on Saturday to earn conference titles.
Anna’s boys finished first with a 48 team score, three sports above second-place Botkins. Fort Loramie finished third, Russia finished fourth, Houston finished fifth and Jackson Center finished sixth. Fairlawn didn’t have enough runners for a team score.
Fort Loramie’s girls ran away with the race and finished with a 24 while Botkins was second with a 62. Anna finished third, Russia finished fourth and Houston finished fifth. Jackson Center and Fairlawn didn’t have enough runners for a team score.
The top seven runners in each race earn first team all-SCAL honors, while those who finish eighth through 14th earn second-team honors.
Anna’s Hayden Schmidt won the boys race by finishing in 16:08, 30 seconds ahead of teammate Jacob Robinson, who was second in 16:38.3.
Also finishing in the top seven to earn first team all-SCAL honors were Fort Loramie’s Colten Gasson (3rd, 16:38.6), Botkins’ Alan Fullenkamp (4th, 16:39) Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert (5th, 16:57), Fort Loramie’s Colin Gasson (6th, 16:59) and Anna’s Lucas Smith (7th, 17:18).
Fort Loramie’s Trey Ranly (8th, 17:22.3), Russia’s Nicholas Caldwell (9th, 17:22.6) Botkins’ Keaton Schnippel (10th, 17:23.4), Botkins’ Parker Schnippel (11th, 17:23.6), Botkins’ Carter Pleiman (12th, 17:26.4), Houston’s Hunter Mowery (13th, 17:26.9) and Botkins’ Collin Watterson (14th, 17:27) earned second-team honors.
Botkins’ Brittany Arnold won the girls race by finishing in 19:12, one second ahead of Fort Loramie’s Claire Rethman, who was second in 19:13.
Also finishing in the top seven to earn first team all-SCAL honors were Fort Loramie’s Liv Borchers (3rd, 19:25), Fort Loramie’s Dani Eilerman (4th, 19:59), Anna’s Grace Bensman (5th, 20:06), Botkins’ Emma Koenig (6th, 20:10) and Fort Loramie’s Ava Turner (7th, 20:16).
Fort Loramie’s Corynn Heitkamp (8th, 20:17), Russia’s Becca Seger (9th, 20:24), Fort Loramie’s Colleen Borchers (10th, 20:36), Fort Loramie’s Caitlyn Gasson (11th, 20:41), Anna’s Bethany Althauser (12th, 20:44), Fort Loramie’s Angel Rodriguez (13th, 21:04) and Anna’s Kaylie Kipp (14th, 21:06.1) earned second-team honors.
Sidney wins MVL Valley Division titles
Sidney’s boys and girls cross country teams won Miami Valley League Valley Division titles in the league’s cross country meet on Saturday in Sidney.
The boys team finished fifth in overall league standings out of the eight total teams that raced on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets edged Greenville 131-138 for the Valley Division title.
Sidney sophomore Gavin Musser finished 17th overall in the boys race in 17:17.
The girls team finished fifth in overall league standings out of the nine total teams that raced on Saturday. Sidney freshman Emily Fleming led the squad by finishing seventh overall in 20:34.
Minster boys, girls 1st at MAC meet
Minster’s boys and girls cross country squads won Midwest Athletic Conference titles in the league’s meet on Saturday in Coldwater.
The boys squad finished first with 21 points, way ahead of second-place Versailles, which had 78. New Bremen was fourth.
Minster’s Alex Albers finished first overall in 16:24. Joseph Slonkosky was third in 17:19.24, Jack Grieshop was fourth in 17:19.70, Jim Trzaska was sixth in 17:41 and Ryan Halpin was seventh in 17:46.
Versailles’ Matt Cromwell finished 10th overall in 17:52.
Minster’s girls squad finished first with 21 points, way ahead of Fort Recovery, which was second with 78. Versailles (80) was third and New Bremen was fourth.
Minster’s Ella Boate finished first in 18:44. Maggie Hemmelgarn was third in 19:38, Taylor Roth was fourth in 19:43, Mason Pohl was fifth in 19:44 and Chaney Cedarleaf was eighth in 20:13.
Versailles’ Meredith Barga finished seventh in 19:50. New Bremen’s Chloe Homan was ninth in 20:15.
Lehman, Riverside individuals compete at NWCC meet
Neither Lehman Catholic nor Riverside had enough runners to earn team scores in the Northwest Central Conference meet on Saturday at Waynesfield-Goshen.
Lehman’s Scott Petersen finished 22nd overall in the boys race by finishing in 22:27. Riverside had no boys runners.
Riverside’s Ava Klingler finished ninth overall in the girls race by finishing in 25:08. Lehman had no girls runners.
Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.