Monday scoreboard: Sidney, Botkins boys soccer earn tournament wins

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Braden Guinther, Sidney

Sidney senior forward Braden Guinther scored the game-winning goal for the Yellow Jackets in a Div. I sectional semifinal against Wayne on Monday. The game was tied 3-3 after two overtimes and was decided by a penalty kick shootout. Guinther, who has scored 16 goals this season, hit the game-winner for the Yellow Jackets.