Monday scoreboard: Sidney, Botkins boys soccer earn tournament wins

PLAYER OF THE DAY
Braden Guinther, Sidney
Sidney senior forward Braden Guinther scored the game-winning goal for the Yellow Jackets in a Div. I sectional semifinal against Wayne on Monday. The game was tied 3-3 after two overtimes and was decided by a penalty kick shootout. Guinther, who has scored 16 goals this season, hit the game-winner for the Yellow Jackets.
BOYS SOCCER
Div. I sectional semifinal
Sidney 7, Huber Heights Wayne 6, 2 OT: Goals- Braden Guinther 2, Josh Webster 2, Carson Taylor 2, Connor Simpson 1. Assists- Carson Taylor 1, Connor Simpson 1, Michael Koester 1. Saves- Clay Boberg 14, Jaden Humphrey 2.
Div. IV sectional semifinals
Botkins 14, Dayton Stivers 0: Goals- Zack Ware 6, Xavier Monnin 2, Zane Paul 2, Justin Shuga 1, Nathan Schneider 1, Brendon Thompson 1, Keegan Thorpe 1. Assists- Xavier Monnin 2, Zack Ware 2, Nathan Schneider 1, Jack Steinke 1, Justin Shuga 1.
Troy Christian 6, Lehman Catholic 0.
Brookville 5, Jackson Center 0.
Greenon 15, Fairlawn 0.
Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.