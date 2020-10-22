Posted on by

Tuesday scoreboard: Russia, Fort Loramie volleyball win tournament openers


Kate Sherman

Kate Sherman


PLAYER OF THE DAY

Kate Sherman, Russia

Russia sophomore middle hitter Kate Sherman had 18 kills and three blocks in a 25-9, 25-4, 25-15 victory over Mississinawa Valley in a Division IV sectional semifinal on Tuesday in Covington.

VOLLEYBALL

D-I sectional semifinals at Centerville

Vandalia-Butler 3, Sidney 1: 23-25, 25-16, 25-15, 27-25. Leaders- not reported.

Div. IV sectional semifinals at Troy

Fort Loramie 3, Triad 0: 25-6, 25-8, 25-9. Leaders- Kills: Kenzie Hoelscher, 10. Aces: Grace Rose, 9. Assists: Maya Maurer, 26.

Div. IV sectional semifinals at Covington

Tri-Village 3, Houston 0: 25-15, 25-7, 25-19. Leaders- Kills: Catryn Mohler, 5. Blocks: Grace Slade, 4. Digs: Megan Maier, 14.

Russia 3, Mississinawa Valley 0: 25-9, 25-4, 25-15. Leaders- Kills: Kate Sherman, 18. Aces: Kendall Monnin, Jillian Chapman, 3. Blocks: Kate Sherman, 3. Digs: Kendall Monnin, 16. Assists: Miah Monnin, 38.

• Regular season

Minster 3, Leipsic 2: 23-25, 25-15, 25-20, 16-25, 15-7. Leaders- Kills- Alyssa Niemeyer, 15. Blocks: Lily Barhorst, Ella Mescher, 5. Aces: Ivy Wolf, 4. Assists: Jayden Clune, 45. Digs: Ava Sharp, 35.

Kate Sherman
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_DSC_6578-2.jpgKate Sherman

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Kate Sherman, Russia

Russia sophomore middle hitter Kate Sherman had 18 kills and three blocks in a 25-9, 25-4, 25-15 victory over Mississinawa Valley in a Division IV sectional semifinal on Tuesday in Covington.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.