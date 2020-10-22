Tuesday scoreboard: Russia, Fort Loramie volleyball win tournament openers

PLAYER OF THE DAY
Kate Sherman, Russia
Russia sophomore middle hitter Kate Sherman had 18 kills and three blocks in a 25-9, 25-4, 25-15 victory over Mississinawa Valley in a Division IV sectional semifinal on Tuesday in Covington.
VOLLEYBALL
• D-I sectional semifinals at Centerville
Vandalia-Butler 3, Sidney 1: 23-25, 25-16, 25-15, 27-25. Leaders- not reported.
• Div. IV sectional semifinals at Troy
Fort Loramie 3, Triad 0: 25-6, 25-8, 25-9. Leaders- Kills: Kenzie Hoelscher, 10. Aces: Grace Rose, 9. Assists: Maya Maurer, 26.
• Div. IV sectional semifinals at Covington
Tri-Village 3, Houston 0: 25-15, 25-7, 25-19. Leaders- Kills: Catryn Mohler, 5. Blocks: Grace Slade, 4. Digs: Megan Maier, 14.
Russia 3, Mississinawa Valley 0: 25-9, 25-4, 25-15. Leaders- Kills: Kate Sherman, 18. Aces: Kendall Monnin, Jillian Chapman, 3. Blocks: Kate Sherman, 3. Digs: Kendall Monnin, 16. Assists: Miah Monnin, 38.
• Regular season
Minster 3, Leipsic 2: 23-25, 25-15, 25-20, 16-25, 15-7. Leaders- Kills- Alyssa Niemeyer, 15. Blocks: Lily Barhorst, Ella Mescher, 5. Aces: Ivy Wolf, 4. Assists: Jayden Clune, 45. Digs: Ava Sharp, 35.
