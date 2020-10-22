Wednesday scoreboard: Jackson Center wins, Lehman Catholic loses in volleyball sectionals

PLAYER OF THE DAY
Lehman Catholic senior outside hitter Reese Geise had 35 kills, 19 digs and three blocks in a 3-2 loss to Franklin-Monroe in a Division IV sectional semifinal on Wednesday at Troy High School.
VOLLEYBALL
• Div. IV sectional at Troy
Franklin-Monroe 3, Lehman Catholic 2: 25-21, 22-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-8. Leaders- Kills: Reese Geise, 35. Aces: Caroline Wesner, 3. Blocks: Mara O’Leary, 8. Digs: Pyper Sharkins, 22. Assists: Caroline Wesner, 32.
Jackson Center 3, Emmanuel Christian 0: 25-14, 25-10, 25-11. Leaders- not reported.
Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily scoreboard section by sending scores and statistics as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.