Thursday scoreboard: New Bremen, Minster volleyball advance; Anna loses


Mary Landis

Mary Landis


PLAYER OF THE DAY

Mary Landis, Anna

Anna senior outside hitter/setter Mary Landis had nine kills, 13 assists and 19 digs in the team’s 3-0 loss to West Liberty-Salem in a Div. III sectional semifinal on Thursday in Brookville. Landis, who was named first team all-Shelby County Athletic League earlier this week, finished the season with 235 kills, 217 digs and 168 assists.

VOLLEYBALL

Div. III sectional at Brookville

West Liberty-Salem 3, Anna 0: 25-20, 25-17, 25-20. Leaders- Kills: Mary Landis, 9. Assists: Mary Landis, 13. Digs: Mary Landis, Madison Jeffries, 19.

Div. IV sectional at New Bremen

New Bremen 3, Ridgemont 0: 25-14, 25-8, 25-5. Leaders- Kills: Josie Reinhart, 7. Aces: Josie Reinhart, 7. Assists: Claire Pape, 15. Digs: Diana Heitkamp, 5.

Div. IV sectional at New Knoxville

Minster 3, Hardin Northern 0: 25-18, 25-14, 25-15. Leaders- Kills: Ella Mescher, 8. Blocks: Lily Barhorst, 5. Assists: Jayden Clune, 30. Digs: Ava Sharp, 12.

BOYS SOCCER

Div. III sectional final

Botkins 12, Springfield Emmanuel Christian 0: Goals- not reported.

