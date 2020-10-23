Thursday scoreboard: New Bremen, Minster volleyball advance; Anna loses

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Mary Landis, Anna

Anna senior outside hitter/setter Mary Landis had nine kills, 13 assists and 19 digs in the team’s 3-0 loss to West Liberty-Salem in a Div. III sectional semifinal on Thursday in Brookville. Landis, who was named first team all-Shelby County Athletic League earlier this week, finished the season with 235 kills, 217 digs and 168 assists.