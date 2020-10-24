Football: After slow start, Fort Loramie runs away fast against Ansonia

FORT LORAMIE — After a slow start, Fort Loramie pulled away in a hurry in a D-VII, Region 28 quarterfinal game on Friday at Redskin Stadium.

The Redskins scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to jump start a 42-0 win over Ansonia and advance to a regional semifinal. They’ll host host New Bremen (6-2) on Friday night. The Cardinals beat St. Henry 28-13 on Friday to advance.

The Tigers (6-2) will close the regular season Friday at Bethel.

Ansonia struggled to get anything going on offense and Fort Loramie (7-1) used a punishing running game to control the game.

After Fort Loramie intercepted a long pass on the second play of the game, the Redskins drove to the Ansonia 31 before being forced to punt. The punt pinned Ansonia on its own 2-yard line and the Tigers could not pick up a first down.

Isaac Barga’s punt of 62 yards forced Loramie to start on its own 31 — but the Redskins went 69 yards in six plays.

Quarterback Collin Moore and running back Jacob Sherman had 16-yard runs each to start the drive. Moore hooked up with Max Hoying on a 22-yard TD pass, with Hoying making a one-handed catch. The first of Mack Fortman’s six PAT kicks made it 7-0 with 2:40 remaining in the first quarter.

After another Ansonia three-and-out, Loramie went 69 yards on six plays.

Moore had a 22-yard pass to Gabe Meyer on the drive and Sam Barhorst ran 27 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter to make it 14-0.

Ansonia moved into Fort Loramie territory on its next drive before a big hit forced a fumble.

On the next Tiger possession, Ansonia turned it over on downs when a fourth-and-three play came up short and Loramie took over at midfield.

On the fifth play of the drive, Moore found Elliott Davis for a 36-yard TD pass to make it 21-0 with 4:06 remaining in the first half.

Loramie’s next drive was 38 yards in two plays. Barhorst ran 36 yards on the first play and Moore ran it in from two yards out to make it 28-0 with 1:42 to go in the half.

But the Redskins weren’t done yet. They got the ball back with 23 seconds to go in the half and went 80 yards in four plays.

Barhorst started the drive with a 23-yard run and finished it with a leaping 38-yard reception from Moore on the final play of the half to make it 35-0.

Loramie opened the second half with a 70-yard drive on 11 plays, taking more than seven minutes off the clock. Sherman ran it in from 12 yards out to make it 42-0 and neither team would score again.

Fort Loramie finished with 328 yards rushing. Barhorst had 139 yards on 10 carries, Sherman had 117 yards on 15 carries and Moore added 69 yards on 15 carries.

Moore also completed 12-of-16 passes for 161 yards. He hit six different receivers in the game. Barhorst had two catches for 46 yards and Logan Eilerman had five catches for 38 yards.

Reece Stammen led the Ansonia rushing attack with 36 yards on seven carries, while Exzavier Moody added 218 yards on five carries and Peyton Beam added 17 yards one one carry.

Barga completed 8-of-16 passes for 71 yards. Moody had three catches for 40 yards, and Stammen had four catches for 28 yards.

Fort Loramie defenders tackle an Ansonia player during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium in Fort Loramie. The Redskins won 42-0. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_thumbnail_ansonia-6.jpg Fort Loramie defenders tackle an Ansonia player during a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Redskin Stadium in Fort Loramie. The Redskins won 42-0.

