Area football roundup: Anna shuts out Indian Lake in regular-season game

LEWISTOWN — Anna rolled to a 26-0 win over Indian Lake in a nonconference game on Friday at Indian Lake.

Kohlten Carey scored on runs of 17 and 10 yards in the first half to help the Rockets build a 13-0 lead, then Brandon Axe threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ambos before halftime to boost the lead to 20-0. Axe scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter to finish the game’s scoring.

Carey completed 4-of-9 passes for 39 yards and led the squad with 102 rushing yards on 31 carries. Justin Richards gained 56 yards on six carries, Axe gained 43 yards on 11 carries and Hunter Schmidt gained 39 yards on 11 carries.

The Rockets had 319 total yards of offense while the Lakers (4-5) managed 77.

Anna (3-7), which lost to West Jefferson 36-35 in a playoff game last week, is scheduled to host Covington this Friday in a nonconference game.

New Bremen 28, St. Henry 13

After a slow start, New Bremen scored four consecutive touchdowns in the second half to take control of a Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday at Cardinal Stadium.

The Redskins took a 7-0 into halftime after Bryce Brookhart threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Carter Ontrop in the final seconds of the first half.

But the Cardinals took control late in the third quarter.

Mitchell Hays scored on a 5-yard run with 4:48 left in the third to tie the score, then scored on a 5-yard run with 10 seconds left to give the Cardinals a 14-7 lead.

Zach Bertke scored on a 1-yard run with 7:16 left in the fourth, then Hays threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Dan Homan with 4:48 left to boost the advantage to 21 points.

Brookhart threw a 26-yard pass to Ontrop with 1:27 left to narrow the final score.

New Bremen amassed 244 yards of offense while St. Henry managed 178.

Hays completed 5-of-10 passes for 88 yards and ran for 102 yards on 22 carries. Bertke gained 59 yards on 20 carries and Homan had a team-high 52 receiving yards on two receptions.

Brookhart completed 9-of-21 passes for 132 yards. The squad managed 46 rushing yards on 21 carries.

New Bremen (6-2) advances to face Fort Loramie in a regional semifinal this Friday at Redskin Stadium.

Riverside 14, Tri-Village 12

The Pirates scored the first two touchdowns of the game and held on from there for a victory in a Div. VII, Region 28 quarterfinal on Friday in New Madison.

Landon Stewart intercepted a pass by Tri-Village quarterback Layne Sarver in the first quarter, and Kale Long ran up the middle 71 yards for a touchdown shortly after. Long then ran up the middle into the end zone on a two-point conversion try to give the squad an 8-0 lead with 6:35 left.

Myles Platfoot threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Stewart with 5:06 left, which boosted the lead to 14-0 after a failed two-point conversion try.

Sarver scored on a short touchdown run late in the second quarter, but his pass on a two-point conversion try was intercepted. He scored on a long touchdown run in the third quarter but was stopped on a run up the middle on a two-point conversion try.

Long finished with 185 rushing yards on 24 carries. He now has 1,966 rushing yards on the year, which is a single-season program record.

Platfoot completed 5-of-9 passes for 73 yards and ran for 35 yards on seven carries. Stewart led the team with 47 receiving yards on three carries and made two interceptions on defense.

Long led the squad with 11 tackles, including two for loss. Deven Frilling had one interception and Kyle Robinson had one fumble recovery.

The Pirates (7-1) advance to face undefeated Marion Local in a regional semifinal this Friday in Maria Stein.

Lehman Catholic at Waynesfield-Goshen, canceled

Lehman Catholic’s Northwest Central Conference contest at Waynesfield-Goshen scheduled for Friday was canceled on Thursday afternoon. Waynesfield-Goshen attributed the cancellation “to COVID-19 concerns.”

The Cavaliers (3-3) — which canceled Week 5 and 6 games due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the school — do not currently have a Week 10 game scheduled.

Versailles 35, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 19

The Tigers pulled out to a 28-0 lead by halftime and cruised from there to a victory in a Div. V, Region 20 second-round playoff game on Saturday in Versailles.

Carson Bey scored on an 11-yard run and Landon Henry scored on a 10-yard run in the first quarter to help the team take a 14-0 lead. Jack Osborne then scored on a pair of 18-yard runs in the second quarter to boost the lead to 28 points.

After CHCA scored the first two TDs in the second half to close the gap to 28-13, Bey scored on a 38-yard run in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Bey completed 2-of-4 passes for 14 yards and ran for 102 yards on 11 carries. Henry ran for 109 yards on 14 carries and Osborne ran for 75 yards on 12 carries.

It was the first game for Versailles since Oct. 2. The Tigers earned the No. 4 seed in Region 20 and earned a first-round bye, and Preble Shawnee forfeited a second-round playoff matchup due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Tigers (5-2) advance to face No. 1 seed Roger Bacon in a regional semifinal this Saturday in Cincinnati.

Frankfort Adena 28, Minster 0

The Wildcats couldn’t keep up with Adena and lost a Division VI, Region 24 second-round playoff game on Saturday in Frankfort.

Nate Throckmorton scored on an 89-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to give Adena a 7-0 lead, then Preston Sykes scored on one short touchdown run in each the second, third and fourth quarters to put the game away.

Adena racked up 451 yards of offense while Minster managed 103.

Adam Ketner completed 7-of-14 passes for 42 yards for Minster. Austin Wellman ran for 48 yards on two carries and Conner Albers ran for 46 yards on nine carries.

The Wildcats (3-6) do not currently have a Week 10 game scheduled but are looking for an opponent.

