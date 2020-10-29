SCORES to cover New Bremen at Fort Loramie via online audio and video

ScoresBroadcast.com will webcast the play-by-play of the Division VII regional semifinal contest on Friday night when Fort Loramie (7-1) hosts New Bremen (6-2). Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

This game coverage by ScoresBroadcast can also be heard during online video offered through the Fort Loramie High School athletics website, FortLoramieAthletics.com. In addition, the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) provides this same video and audio coverage at nfhsnetwork.com, a site which offers a search engine for the user to access certain events produced at Fort Loramie High School and many other schools.

The NFHS Network School Broadcast Program makes available to schools the software and tools needed to produce and broadcast with professional quality various events and activities online. Because of the health crisis and limited attendance at high school sports contests, the Ohio High School Athletic Association is permitting live video coverage of high school sports games during the 2020-21 school year.

The ScoresBroadcast.com pre-game segment before the Fort Loramie-New Bremen tilt begins at 6:35 on Friday night. Interviews with head coaches Chris Schmidt of New Bremen and Spencer Wells of Fort Loramie can be heard prior to the kickoff.

An average of 1600 IP addresses are connected to SCORES for the second half of most high school contests. Before the health crisis canceled the boys and girls state basketball tourneys last March, SCORES enjoyed its most successful high school sports season in its 15 years of existence.

SCORES expects to announce in the coming days even further growth in its audio coverage that will extend beyond online audio and video, and include a long standing broadcast media outlet in west central Ohio.