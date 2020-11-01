Cross country: Minster boys, girls earn state berths

TIFFIN — At last week’s Division III district meet at Columbus Grove, Perry’s Braden Yingst had to turn on the afterburners down the stretch to overtake Minster’s Alex Albers in order to win the district title.

At Saturday’s Division III regional race at Tiffin, Yingst put on the afterburners a little sooner.

Yingst did not hesitate to push the pace Saturday, as he led from start to finish, en route to a winning time of 16 minutes, 2.7 seconds on the 5,000-meter course at Hedges-Boyer Park. Albers finished second in 16:14.2.

Albers and the rest of Minster’s squad will join Yingst at the state meet this Saturday at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park in Obetz. The top seven teams, along with the top 28 individual placers at Saturday’s Division III regional at Tiffin, advance to next Saturday’s state meet.

The Wildcats finished third overall with 145 points. Columbus Grove (98) finished first.

Minster’s Jack Grieshop finished 40th overall in 17:26.0. Joseph Slonkosky (17:30) was 47th, Josh Niekamp (17:36) was 50th and Jim Trzaska (17:47.3) was 58th.

New Bremen finished 23rd out of 23 teams. Zach Wiedeman led the Cardinals by finishing 113th in 18:31.

Minster girls place 2nd

The Minster girls team finished a close second to Liberty Center on Saturday in D-III, 54-46.

Minster’s Ella Boate finished second to Carey’s Sarah Reinhart. Reinhart crossed the finish line in 18:34, while Boate finished in 18:43.7.

Aside from Boate, Minster’s Maggie Hemmelgarn (18:25) finished seventh, Taylor Roth (19:48) finished 15th, Chaney Cedarleaf (19:53) finished 16th and Mason Pohl (19:58) finished 21st.

Minster's Ella Boate runs during the Division III boys race in the regional cross country meet on Saturday at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin. Minster's Alex Albers runs during the Division III boys race in the regional cross country meet on Saturday at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin. Albers finished second behind Perry's Braden Yingst.