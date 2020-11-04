Russia and Fort Loramie volleyball teams collide on ScoresBroadcast.com

The Russia vs. Fort Loramie regional semifinal volleyball match on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. is going to be carried live on ScoresBroadcast.com. Jack Kramer and Mike Wick will call the action from Northmont High School.

Coaches Aaron Watkins of Russia (21-4) and John Rodgers of Fort Loramie (23-3) are featured in the pre-match segment which begins online at 7:10. The Redskins finished the regular season ranked 5th in the Ohio Division IV Poll; Russia, 11th.

The two clubs tied for the Shelby County Athletic League championship with records of 11-1. They split two regular season matches, each winning at home. The Russia and Fort Loramie squads have combined to drop less than 20 sets all season.

Thursday night’s victor advances to the regional championship on Saturday at 2 p.m. and meets the New Bremen//Tri-Village winner.

State semifinal and championship matches are set for Vandalia-Butler on Nov. 14 and 15.

