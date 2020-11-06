Football: Minster edges Covington 16-14 in season finale

COVINGTON — Minster edged Covington 16-14 in a nonconference game on Friday at Smith Field to finish the season 6-6 overall.

Covington had two opportunities to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Jensen Wagoner had a 71-yard run on a second-and-18 play to give Covington a first down on the Minster 11-yard line. But a penalty put Covington in a second-and-23 from the 24-yard line and the Buccs would turn the ball over on downs.

On the Minster possession, Tyler Owns recovered a Wildcat fumble on the Minster 41. But a holding penalty immediately put Covington in a first-and-22 and the Buccs would have to punt.

Minster got the ball back with 5:22 on the clock and would use the running of quarterback Johnny Nixon and running back Austin Kaylor to run out the clock.

Kaylor converted a fourth-and-one from his own 27 with a seven-yard run and Covington would never get the ball back.

After Covington turned the ball over on downs to start the game, Minster put together a 10-play drive with Kaylor running it in from five yards out. Nixon passed for the two-point conversion and the Wildcats led 8-0.

Covington answered with a 68-yard drive as Deacon Shields broke loose for a 59-yard run along the left sidelines for the score. Wagoner then passed to Owens for the PAT to tie the game 8-8 with 1:24 remaining in the opening quarter.

Minster then went 65 yards in three plays with Nixon throwing a 53-yard TD pass to Chase Couse. Nixon ran for the PAT and the Wildcats led 16-8 with 17.1 seconds left in the quarter.

Jakob Hamilton ended the next Minster drive with an interception in the end zone and it appeared Covington would score on its next drive.

After a long pass completion from the 50-yard line, the ball was fumbled into the end zone and Minster recovered.

Covington took advantage of a three-yard punt and took over at the Minster 24 with 1:11 remaining in the half.

On third-and-goal from the five, Grant Babylon — normally the center — lined up in the backfield.

The 325-pounder bulled his way into the end zone to cut the deficit to 16-14. Babylon tried to run for the PAT and nearly got in the end zone again before being stopped just short.

After the offensive explosion in the first half, there would be no scoring in the second half as Minster held on for the win.

Kaylor had 109 yards rushing on 25 carries for Minster. Nixon had 16 carries for 72 yards and completed three of eight passes for 73 yards.

The Wildcats — which earned a forfeit win over Delphos Jefferson in the first round of the playoffs before getting knocked out two weeks later — beat Lima Shawnee in a regular-season game last week.

Minster will lose 13 seniors to graduation.

Wagoner rushed for 111 yards on 11 carries and threw for 122 yards, completing 12 of 23 passes. Shields finished with 61 yards on six carries, while Hamilton had seven receptions for 79 yards.

Minster quarterback Johnny Nixon is tackled by Covington’s Connor Sindelier during a nonconference game on Thursday at Smith Field. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_thumbnail_connor-sindelir.jpg Minster quarterback Johnny Nixon is tackled by Covington’s Connor Sindelier during a nonconference game on Thursday at Smith Field. Ben Robinson | GoBuccs.com

Minster finishes 6-6 after winning last 2 games

By Rob Kiser rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Miami Valley Today sports editor Rob Kiser at (937) 552-2132 or at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

Contact Miami Valley Today sports editor Rob Kiser at (937) 552-2132 or at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.