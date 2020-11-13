Volleyball: Fort Loramie’s Kenzie Hoelscher named SCAL player of the year

Fort Loramie senior middle hitter Kenzie Hoelscher was named the Shelby County Athletic League player of the year and is one of many area players to earn all-conference recognition.

The SCAL announced its all-league teams late last month, as did the Midwest Athletic Conference, Northwest Central Conference and Miami Valley League. Area players earned all-conference recognition in each league.

Hoelscher, who will sign a letter of intent to play volleyball collegiately for Findlay this weekend, was named the SCAL’s player of the year for the second consecutive year. She made 408 kills, 83 blocks and 50 aces this season.

Joining Maurer on first team are Fort Loramie’s Maya Maurer, Russia’s Ashley Scott and Kendall Monnin, Jackson Center’s Ashley Mullenhour and Anna’s Mary Landis. All five of those players are seniors.

Maurer, a setter, had 897 assists and 182 digs for the Redskins, which tied Russia for the SCAL title. Scott made 308 kills, 49 blocks and 27 aces for the Raiders while Monnin made 454 digs and 38 aces.

Mullenhour made 175 kills, 374 assists and 30 aces for Jackson Center while Landis made 270 kills, 252 digs and 31 aces for the Rockets.

Jackson Center junior Sarah Clark, Russia sophomore Kate Sherman, Fort Loramie junior Jada Drees, Botkins senior Paige Doseck, Fairlawn junior Jessie Abke and Houston junior Megan Maier were named second team.

Clark made 226 kills and 250 digs for the Tigers. Sherman led Russia with 327 kills and 65 blocks. Drees made 187 kills, 35 aces and 33 blocks for Fort Loramie. Abke made 198 kills and 148 digs for Fairlawn and Maier made 493 digs for Houston.

Anna juniors Kaitlyn Harris and Madison Jeffries, Fairlawn junior Taylor Lessing and freshman Addison Swearingen, Fort Loramie senior Hannah Raterman, Jackson Center senior Katie Clark and junior Shia Akers and Russia sophomores Cece Borchers and Miah Monnin were honorable mention all-SCAL selections.

Sanford named all-NWCC player of the year

Riverside senior outside Lauryn Sanford was named the Northwest Central Conference player of the year while coach Kerri Meade was named coach of the year.

Sanford had 254 kills, 76 blocks, 231 digs, 327 assists and 33 aces for the Pirates, which went undefeated in NWCC play and finished in first place. Lehman Catholic finished second.

Joining Sanford on first team was Riverside junior outside hitter Jenna Woods and senior setter Sierra Snow. Lehman Catholic senior outside hitter Reese Geise and senior libero Pyper Sharkins were also first team selections.

Woods made 344 kills, 119 blocks and 191 digs while Snow made 326 assists and 38 aces. Geise made 467 kills, 85 blocks and 307 digs. Sharkins made 437 digs.

Riverside’s Allison Knight was named second team as was Lehman’s Caroline Wesner. Knight, a senior defensive specialist, made 342 digs while Wesner, a sophomore setter, made 364 assists.

Riverside’s Jade Copas and Hailee Harshbarger were named honorable mention as were Lehman’s Megan Carlisle and Taylor Geise.

Three New Bremen players named all-MAC

New Bremen had three players named first team all-Midwest Athletic Conference while one Versailles player was named first team.

New Bremen senior defensive specialist Diana Heitkamp, senior outside hitter Josie Reinhart and senior setter Claire Pape were named first team, as was Versailles senior middle hitter Emma George.

Heitkamp has 358 digs and 94 aces to her credit while Reinhart has made 317 kills, 75 aces and 136 digs. Pape has made 813 assists, 126 digs, 60 blocks and 50 aces. George led the Tigers with 329 kills this season and had 56 blocks.

New Bremen junior middle hitter Kaylee Freund and junior middle hitter Elli Roetgerman were both named second team along with Versailles senior libero Abby Stammen and Minster senior outside hitter Ivy Wolf.

Freund has 170 kills and 59 blocks to her credit while Roetgerman has 195 kills, 48 blocks and 38 aces. Stammen had 397 digs while Wolf made 173 kills, 342 digs and 49 aces.

Minster’s Jayden Clune, New Bremen’s Ellie Tangeman and Versailles’ Kirsten Bomholt were named honorable mention.

Nuss named second team all-MVL

Sidney senior libero Abby Nuss was named second team all-Miami Valley League. She made 410 digs for the Yellow Jackets, which finished fourth out of five teams in the MVL Valley Division.

Sidney senior middle hitter Darien McBride was an honorable mention selection.

All-league team selection process

All-league teams are determined by voting of each conference’s coaches based on regular-season performance only.

