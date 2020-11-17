Soccer: Area players earn all-league honors

The Western Ohio Soccer League announced its all-conference teams last month, and both its boys and girls players of the year are from Shelby County high schools.

Anna junior forward Tanner Spangler was named the WOSL girls player of the year and Botkins senior forward Zane Paul was named the boys player of the year. It’s the second consecutive year Paul has been named the boys player of the year.

Spangler scored 44 goals this season for the Rockets, which finished 15-3 after a 3-0 loss to Cincinnati Madeira in a district final on Oct. 31. Anna finished second in the WOSL to Lehman Catholic.

Spangler was also named first team all-WOSL along with senior teammates Brielle Collier, Megan Diekmann and Ella Doseck. Also on first team were Lehman’s Noelle Dexter, Lindsey Magoteaux and Ella Monnin and Botkins’ Camdyn Paul.

Magoteaux, a senior, led the Cavaliers with 23 goals and 13 assists. Dexter, a senior, scored 12 goals during regular season. Monnin, a junior, was a midfielder. The Cavaliers finished 15-2-1 after a 2-0 loss in a district final on Oct. 31 to Cincinnati Country Day, which finished as Division III state runner-up.

Collier, a goalkeeper, had 101 saves for Anna during regular season and posted seven shutouts. Diekmann and Doseck were both senior midfielders. Diekmann scored 11 goals.

Paul, a freshman forward, scored 25 goals for Botkins.

Anna juniors Chloe Baughman and Carissa Edwards were named second team, as were Lehman senior Anna Cianciolo, freshman Eva Dexter and junior Heidi Toner. Dexter scored 11 goals during regular season for Lehman while Toner had 73 saves and seven shutouts as a goalkeeper.

Anna’s Abbie McEldowney and Lauryn Wolters, Botkins’ Sydney Meyer and Emma Pax and Lehman’s Ella Black and Evie Olding were named honorable mention.

Zane Paul scored 28 goals and had 14 assists this season for Botkins, which won the WOSL boys title for the sixth consecutive year. The Trojans finished 17-4-1 after a 4-0 loss to eventual Div. III state champion Cincinnati Mariemont in a regional final on Nov. 7.

Joining Paul on first team were senior teammates Denton Homan, Nathan Schneider, Connor Smock and Zack Ware and sophomore Carson Motter.

Ware, a midfielder, led the squad with 31 goals while Schneider scored 15. Motter had 78 saves and 11 shutouts as a goalkeeper. Homan and Smock were defenders.

Jackson Center’s Bryce Carter and Cameron Ross were named first team as were Lehman Catholic’s Joshua George and Will Voisard. Carter scored 12 goals for the Tigers, which finished 8-6-3 overall and second in the WOSL behind Botkins.

Botkins sophomore John Smock was named second team as were Jackson Center senior Trevor Sosby and Lehman senior Max Schmiesing. Sosby led the Tigers with 14 goals.

Botkins’ Nate Guckes and Xavier Monnin, Fairlawn’s Seth Puckett and Ashley Roush, Jackson Center’s Camdyn Reese and Spencer Yinger and Lehman’s Michael McFarland and Jude Schmiesing were named honorable mention.

Several Sidney players earned all-Miami Valley League honors when the league released its all-conference teams last month.

Sidney senior forward Braden Guinther was named first team all-MVL boys along with senior Jaden Humphrey. Guinther scored 16 goals; Humphrey was a defender.

Senior Austin Kennedy was named second team; he led the team with eight assists and scored two goals. Juniors Michael Koester and Carson Taylor and senior Josh Webster were named honorable mention.

Both the boys and girls teams captured MVL Valley Division titles. The boys squad finished 9-5-4 overall while the girls squad finished 13-2-2.

Sidney’s girls team had three seniors named first team all-MVL: MaKayla DIlinger, MaKayla Hurey and Khia McMillen.

McMillen, a forward, led the Yellow Jackets with 20 goals and had 10 assists. Hurey, a goalkeeper, had 63 saves and 11 shutouts while Dillinger, a midfielder, had 16 goals and 15 assists.

Sidney sophomore Lainie Fair and freshman Kyleigh Spade were named second team. Fair scored five goals and had four assists while Spade scored 10 goals and had six assists.

Junior Jadah McMillen was named honorable mention.

All-league teams are determined by voting of each conference’s coaches based on regular-season performance only.

