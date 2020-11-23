Girls basketball: Versailles loses to Tri-Village, Lima Central Catholic

NEW MADISON —It was a tough opening weekend for Versailles’ girls basketball team. The squad lost 80-42 on Friday to Tri-Village and followed with a 32-23 loss at Lima Central Catholic on Saturday.

Tri-Village’s Rylee Sagester scored eight points and Morgan Hunt scored six in the opening frame on Friday to give the Patriots a 16-10 lead, but a last second half-court shot by Kate Griesdorn gave the Tigers new life closing the first quarter trailing 16-13.

“They (Versailles) came out with a championship effort and that is what we expect from Versailles. I thought they hung with us in the first quarter and battled us all game long, it was just a great effort from them,” Tri-Village coach Brad Gray stated.

The Patriots got hot in the second quarter and put some distance between the Tigers. It was the play of sophomore Torie Richards that propelled Tri-Village, as she scored 12 points in the frame to help lead a 30-14 scoring advantage that gave the squad a 46-24 advantage at the break.

“They hit lots of shots in the first half, they were on fire so we have to take advantage of every offensive opportunity, but we turned the ball over and the next thing you know we are down by 20 points,” Versailles girls basketball coach Tracy White said.

The Patriots won the third quarter 16-10 as the Tigers tried to stay competitive but the Patriots would add to their lead in the final stanza on the way to an 80-42 non-conference win.

Versailles was led by Hannah Dirksen with 10 points on the night while Abby Stammen and Keri Dirksen each scored eight.

“Hannah got a couple good looks and knocked down some shots for us. We’re not comfortable yet moving the ball …but at times we showed we are capable of doing that and when we did they got her the ball,” White said.

White said she saw some positives despite the loss.

“Our girls mentioned in the locker room we put up a lot of points against a good team and that’s true …but we also gave up a lot points so we have some work to do on both ends of the floor,” White stated.

“I think we learned a lot and grew a lot tonight. They (Tri-Village) are a hard team to open up withand we competed well in the first quarter and half …but really struggled when they started throwing on traps and that is something we have to work on, being able to make adjustments during the game,” White concluded.

Rylee Sagester and Morgan Hunt each scored 20 points for the Patriots while Torie Richards scored 19 and Meghan Downing scored 14.

Versailles struggled to score on Saturday at Lima Central Catholic. The Thunderbirds built an 8-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and pushed their lead to 17-7 by halftime. The Tigers used a 12-4 scoring edge in the third to pull within 21-19 but Lima Central Catholic finished with an 11-4 scoring edge in the fourth.

Kate Griesdorn led Versailles with seven points on Saturday while Hannah Dirksen scored six.

The Tigers are scheduled open Midwest Athletic Conference play on Tuesday at Fort Recovery.

Versailles junior Hannah Dirksen shoots during a nonconference game against Tri-Village on Friday in New Madison. Dirksen led the Tigers with 10 points in the 80-42 loss. Dale Barger | AIM Media Midwest

Tigers struggle to score in first 2 games