Weekend roundup: Fort Loramie blasts Miami East in opener

CASSTOWN — Fort Loramie’s girls basketball team picked up right where it left off in a season opener on Friday.

The Redskins — which were undefeated last year and slated to play in the Division IV state tournament last March before COVID-19 derailed the season — crushed Miami East 62-21 in a noncoonference game.

Fort Loramie proved to be exactly what was expected — one of the top D-IV teams in the state as they are year-in and year-out — as they opened a big lead early and went on to win 62-21.

With the help of a smothering half-court defense and seven points from Dana Rose, the Redskins built a 21-2 lead by the end of the first quarter. After both teams struggle to score early in the second, the Redskins scored 10 points late to take a 31-4 lead into the locker room at halftime. They pushed their lea to 45-12 heading into the fourth quarter.

Dana Rose led Fort Loramie with 18 points and had six rebounds and five steals while Kenzie Hoelscher added 16 points and had nine steals seven rebounds. Caitlyn Gasson scored nine points nad had four assists. Corynn Heitkamp added seven points.

Miami East was 8-of-34 from the floor for 23 percent. Camryn Francis led the Vikings’ attack with eight points.

Fort Loramie was 24 of 55 from the floor for 44 percent. The Redskins won the battle of the boards 35-22 and had 15 turnovers to the Vikings’ 26.

Fort Loramie will travel to Russia for a key early-season Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday.

Riverside 58, Springfield Northeastern 13

The Pirates opened the season with a big nonconference win over Northeastern on Friday in Springfield.

Lauryn Sanford led Riverside with 18 points while Jade Copas scored 12 and Kirstin Schlumbohm scored 11.

Fort Loramie’s Kenzie Hoelscher, left, tries to block a shot by Miami East’s Kayly Fetters during a nonconference game on Friday in Casstown. The Redskins opened the season with a 62-21 win. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_112020mju_bbg_me_23.jpg Fort Loramie’s Kenzie Hoelscher, left, tries to block a shot by Miami East’s Kayly Fetters during a nonconference game on Friday in Casstown. The Redskins opened the season with a 62-21 win. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

Riverside crushes Springfield Northeastern to open season

By Rob Kiser rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

