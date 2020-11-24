All-league football: Sidney QB Cedric Johnson named 1st team MVL

Over three dozen area players were recently named to area all-conference teams, which were released late last month.

Sidney had four players named first team all-Miami Valley League, including senior quarterback Cedric Johnson, who led the league with 1,499 passing yards in nine games. He threw 10 touchdowns with five interceptions and also ran for 488 yards and seven TDs.

Senior offensive lineman Byron Jones, senior defensive back Curt Spangler and senior receiver Jacob Wheeler were also named first team all-MVL.

Spangler made 32.5 tackles and four interceptions while Wheeler led the Yellow Jackets with 28 receptions for 484 yards and four TDs. Wheeler also played at defensive back and made 12 tackles and two interceptions.

Sidney senior receiver Avante Martin was named second team all-MVL. He caught 27 passes for 396 yards and had three receiving TDs.

Sidney senior defensive back Beau Davis, senior DB Grant Fair, senior defensive lineman Keenan Johnson, junior offensive/defensive lineman Jaden Swiger and senior defensive back Camden Vordemark were named honorable mention.

Sidney finished 5-4 and in second place in the MVL Valley Division.

Fort Loramie senior linebacker Max Hoying was named the Cross County Conference’s defensive player of the year and was one of nine of the team’s players to earn first team all-CCC recognition.

Hoying, who was also named first team all-Ohio in Division VII last year, made 47.5 tackles and six sacks during the season.

Senior quarterback Collin Moore, senior running back Nate Meyer, sophomore wide receiver Logan Eilerman, senior offensive lineman Jarrett Poeppelman and senior offensive lineman Adam Siegel were named first team offense all-CCC. Senior defensive back Sam Barhorst, senior linebacker Tyler Luthman and senior defensive lineman Mack Fortman were named first team defense all-CCC along with Hoying and Moore, who played at defensive back.

Moore threw for 1,564 yards and 21 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and ran for 767 yards and 10 TDs in nine games. He made 19 tackles and three interceptions on defense.

Meyer ran for 561 yards and eight TDs and caught 15 passes for 159 yards with two receiving TDs. Eilerman made 50 receptions for 729 yards and caught eight TD passes.

Barhorst, who ran for 322 yards and six TDs as a RB, made 22.5 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Luthman made 35 tackles and Fortman made 24.5 tackles and four sacks.

Junior defensive lineman Bret Bruns and junior linebacker Nick Barhorst were named special mention all-CCC.

Fort Loramie finished 7-2 and in second place in the CCC. It was the last year for the squad in the conference, which is disbanding at the end of the school year. The Redskins will be independent next year.

Riverside senior running back Kale Long was unanimously selected as the Northwest Central Conference’s player of the year and was one of three players to earn first team all-NWCC honors.

Long ran for 2,338 yards in 10 games, which was the most by any Ohio running back. He averaged 9.9 yards per carry and scored 27 rushing TDs.

Senior offensive lineman Max Stephens joined Long on first team offense all-NWCC while senior defensive back Deven Frilling was named first team defense all-NWCC.

Frilling made 26 tackles on defense and had eight interceptions. Long made 72 tackles on defense and had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Lehman Catholic senior offensive lineman Conner Stewart was named first team all-NWCC offense while junior linebacker Johnathan Edwards and junior punter Michael McFarland were named first team defense.

Edwards made 44.5 tackles and two sacks in six games. McFarland averaged 39.4 yards per punt.

Riverside junior offensive lineman Dylan Smith and Lehman running back Nathan Sollmann were named second team offense all-NWCC while sophomore defensive lineman Walker Whitaker and senior lineman Kyle Robinson were named second team defense.

Sollmann ran for 700 yards and six touchdowns. Whitaker made 51.5 tackles and five sacks while Robinson made 55 tackles and recovered two fumbles.

Lehman’s Hayden Server, AJ Newson and Landon McIver were named special mention all-NWCC, as were Riverside’s Ethan Jackson, Warren Shockey and Landon Stewart.

The Pirates finished 8-2 while the Cavaliers finished 3-3. It was the final season for both squads in the NWCC. The teams will join the newly reformed Three Rivers Conference next season along with current CCC, Southwestern Buckeye League and Metro Buckeye Conference members.

New Bremen senior linebacker Zach Bertke was named first team defense all-Midwest Athletic Conference in addition to senior defensive back Mitchell Hays.

Hays and Bertke were named second team offense all-MAC as were senior lineman Sam Sailer and senior receiver Dan Homan. Homan was named second team as a defensive end while senior linebacker Wyatt Dicke and senior defensive lineman Hunter Williams were also named second team defense.

New Bremen’s Ben Blickle, Owen Gabel, Dave Homan, Branxton Krauss and Kyle Tenkman were named honorable mention.

The Cardinals finished 10-2 overall and won the Division VII state title.

Anna junior receiver Brandon Axe was named first team offense all-MAC while junior offensive lineman Grant Albers was named second team offense. Axe was named second team as a safety.

Anna’s Zach Ambos, Isaac Egbert, Landon Howell, Ben Kovacs and Justin Richards were named honorable mention.

The Rockets finished 4-6 overall.

Versailles junior offensive lineman Taran Tyo was named first offense all-MAC in addition to junior running back Eli McEldowney. Junior linebacker Alex Kaiser was named first team defense.

Junior running back Landon Henry was named second team offense all-MAC while Tyo was named second team defense as a defensive lineman

Versailles’ Carson Bey, Wes Bruns, Chase Detrick, Noah Gillmore, Brayden Keihl, Adam Kremer, Trey Mills and Jack Osborne were named honorable mention.

The Tigers finished 5-3 and advanced to a Division V regional semifinal.

Minster’s Leland Frick, Alex Fremel, Adam Ketner, Phil Trzaska, Austin Wellman and Devan Wuebker were named honorable mention all-MAC. The Wildcats finished 6-6 overall, including one win by forfeit.

Fort Loramie senior quarterback Collin Moore throws during the first half of a Cross County Conference game on Thursday at Smith Field in Covington. Moore, who threw for 1,564 yards in nine games, was named first team all-CCC. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_BPB_5841-Edit-4.jpg Fort Loramie senior quarterback Collin Moore throws during the first half of a Cross County Conference game on Thursday at Smith Field in Covington. Moore, who threw for 1,564 yards in nine games, was named first team all-CCC. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Kale Long runs during a Northwest Central Conference game against Lima Perry on Sept. 18 at Veterans Memorial Field in De Graff. Long ran for 2,338 yards and 27 touchdowns and was named the NWCC’s offensive player of the year. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_DSC_2161-4.jpg Riverside’s Kale Long runs during a Northwest Central Conference game against Lima Perry on Sept. 18 at Veterans Memorial Field in De Graff. Long ran for 2,338 yards and 27 touchdowns and was named the NWCC’s offensive player of the year. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News New Bremen senior quarterback Mitchell Hays runs during the Division VII state championship game on Friday at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon. Hays was named first team defense all-Midwest Athletic Conference and second team offense. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_BPB_2106-Edit-2-6.jpg New Bremen senior quarterback Mitchell Hays runs during the Division VII state championship game on Friday at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon. Hays was named first team defense all-Midwest Athletic Conference and second team offense. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior quarterback Cedric Johnson comes to a stop after scoring on an 11-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of a Miami Valley League game on Sept. 18 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia. Johnson led the MVL with 1,499 passing yards in nine games and was named first team all-MVL. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_BPB_0036-Edit-web-4.jpg Sidney senior quarterback Cedric Johnson comes to a stop after scoring on an 11-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of a Miami Valley League game on Sept. 18 at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia. Johnson led the MVL with 1,499 passing yards in nine games and was named first team all-MVL. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie’s Max Hoying named CCC defensive player of the year

