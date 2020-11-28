ScoresBroadcast.com and WMVR to cover three hoops contests next week

ScoresBroadcast.com will originate coverage of three high school basketball contests during the upcoming week. Radio station WMVR, 105.5 TAM FM, will simulcast these games.

Weather permitting, the Fairlawn boys host Triad on Monday. The Jets overpowered the Cardinals by 20 points last January. The Fort Loramie Redskins are at home to the Jackson Center boys on Friday, Dec. 4, in an early season showdown between two league favorites. Webcast time for both games is 7 p.m.

The Tigers, who topped the Redskins twice during the 2019-2020 campaign, finished second in the Shelby County Athletic League behind Anna; Fort Loramie was third last year.

In March, Jackson Center advanced to the regional finals versus the Wellington School in Columbus before the pandemic shut down high school basketball. In a semifinal tilt, Fort Loramie was nipped by Wellington in the final half minute.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, the Fort Loramie girls are at Anna. Radio and online coverage begins at 1 p.m.

Both programs were set to play in their respective state tournaments in Columbus last March when the health crisis cut the season short. Division IV Fort Loramie defeated Cincinnati Country Day in its regional championship. Division III Anna shocked Cincinnati Purcell-Marian in the final seconds to win its regional title.

For live play-by-play coverage of high school hoops, ScoresBroadcast.com has created a tentative schedule of 45 regular season games, which will also be carried on WMVR.

Game site and gymnasium selection are based, in part, on adherence to virus protocols by the school and spectators.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_Scores-Broadcast-4.jpg