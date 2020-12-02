Tuesday roundup: Anna girls pull away late from Botkins

BOTKINS — Anna pulled away in the final minutes to a 41-32 victory in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Botkins.

Jill Greve made a basket to pull Botkins within 26-22 with about five minutes left, but the Rockets scored the next six points, with four coming on free throws by Ella Doseck and Mary Landis. Doseck later made a short jumper to put the team ahead 36-24, and the Trojans didn’t come closer than the final margin afterwards.

Anna (2-1) led 14-5 at the end of the first quarter. Botkins used an 8-5 scoring edge in the second to pull within 19-13 at halftime. Each team scored five points in the third quarter.

Doseck led Anna with 14 points and had four rebounds. Kayli Brewer scored eight points and Breann Reaman scored seven points and had six rebounds.

Aleah Johnson led Botkins (2-1) with eight points while Carmen Heuker scored seven. Jill Greve scored six points and had a team-high eight rebounds.

Anna shot 14 for 33 (42 percent) from the floor while Botkins shot 13 for 47 (28 percent). Anna outrebounded the Trojans 26-22.

Russia 63, Houston 47

The Raiders earned an SCAL victory on Tuesday in Houston.

Russia led 19-15 at the end of the first quarter and used a 16-7 scoring edge in the second to take a 35-22 halftime lead. Russia outscored the Wildcats 15-11 in the third.

Ashley Scot led the Raiders (3-1) with 12 points while Sophie Francis scored nine and Kate Sherman, Simone Puthoff and Katelyn Monnin each scored eight.

Rylie Voisard led Houston (1-2) with 12 points. Amber Stangel scored 11 and Megan Maier scored eight.

Riverside boys, girls games postponed

It will be a while before either Riverside’s boys or girls basketball teams take the court again.

Both squads are currently quarantining due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the school. Riverside athletic director and girls coach Rod Yoder said his team is under quarantine until Dec. 9 and won’t play again until after that date. The boys squad is under quarantine until Dec. 13 and won’t play again until after that date.

The boys squad was scheduled to travel to Springfield Northeastern on Tuesday while the girls squad was scheduled to travel to Troy Christian.

Fairlawn boys postponed

Fairlawn’s home nonconference game with Triad that was scheduled for Monday was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Cardinals’ squad. The game has been rescheduled for Dec. 14.

